Snider takes charge early, often

Seven days before, Carroll had taken down one of the SAC’s most decorated citizens, a program as familiar with the top step of the podium as any.

Knocking out a current occupant of that top step proved somewhat more problematical for the Chargers.

In front of a full-to-bursting house at Carroll, reigning 5A state champion Snider (2-0) stole the air from the place early Friday night, riding a dominant first half to a 41-7 victory over a young Chargers squad that opened the 2016 season with a win at Bishop Luers last week.

Quarterback Michael Haupert (72 yards) and running backs Money Woods (113) and Christian Covington (97) combined for 282 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Damarious Ridley took a punt back 62 yards for another score, and Snider’s defense shut down the Chargers (1-1), holding Carroll to just 10 yards on the ground a week after Nic Novotny ran for more than 200.

“The defense played very well,” Snider coach Kurt Tipp­mann said. “As well as Carroll ran the ball last week, it was a nice challenge to say, ‘Hey, this team ran the ball very well against a very good program like Bishop Luers. What better challenge can we have this week than to see how good we are against the run?’ ”

Pretty good, as it turned out. And right from the start.

The Panthers rolled to a 34-0 lead at the break, piling up 301 yards to Carroll’s 70. Snider scored on five of their six possessions and clambered out of two mammoth holes on two of them, both times courtesy of Haupert. The junior quarterback, who also threw for 74 yards, erased a third-and-22 with a 26-yard scramble for six on the first drive, and his 37-yard keeper on a second-and-37 kept the second drive going.

That one ended with Woods slicing in from the 3-yard line, one of his two scores.

“All I want to do is come out here and run our hardest,” Woods said. “And when there’s an open hole you want to hit them and make plays.”

On this night, they made plenty.