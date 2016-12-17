Snider tops No. 3 North in overtime

This was going to be some tall order for the Snider Panthers, and not just because 7-foot center Malik Williams would be squaring off against 6-10 Jaylen Butz and 6-8 Keion Brooks of the undefeated, Class 4A No. 3 North Side Legends.

In the end, a whole lot of folks stood tall for the Panthers (2-1), who filled the tall order by taking down the Legends 76-73 in overtime on Michael Barnfield’s 3-pointer out of the corner at the buzzer.

“I don’t know that there’s much else to say,” a jubilant Snider coach Jeremy Rauch said. “I mean, just really high-level basketball, two great teams, going at it, playing hard.

“Just really proud of the guys. There were a couple times there especially at the end where we slipped a little bit, and we could have slipped enough to a point where we gave the game away, and we just kept fighting. We hit some big-time shots and obviously that culminated with Mike at the end.”

It was an appropriate finish.

Led by Williams’ 27 points and five 3s, the Panthers beat the Legends (6-1) with depth – Rauch liberally switched out 10 players – and masterful shooting from the arc, splashing 15 3s to keep the Legends at bay. Seven different Panthers had at least one 3-pointer.

The Legends, who got 25 points from Brooks and 24 from Butz, had a chance to end it in regulation. But with the score tied and 3.9 seconds showing, Brooks missed both ends of a two-shot foul.

That left it to Barnfield, who dropped one last dagger 3.

Wild win

Unusual circumstances marked the South Side boys 83-79 overtime win over Northrop on Friday.

Time had expired in regulation with Northrop the apparent victor when officials assessed a technical foul as players were not off the court, according to Archers statistician Michael Mortensen.

South Side’s Trejean Didier, who had 27 points, then made two free throws to force overtime. Richard Robertson had 30 points for the visiting Bruins.