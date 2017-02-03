Snider vs. Carroll Girls Basketball Sectional

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Julia Miller, left, looks for a teammate to pass the ball to as Snider's Allana Hurst tries to stop her from passing the ball during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY
Carroll's Kelli Damman, left, tries to knock the ball away from Snider's Hannah Barnes before she reaches the hoop during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY
Carroll's Laney Steckler, right, tries to knock the ball away from Snider's Daleshia Davis during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY
Carroll's Kelli Damman, right, jumps up to shoot the ball as Snider's Kyla Covington tries to stop her during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY
Snider's Kyla Covington, left, and Carroll's Julia Miller fight for the ball during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY