Snider vs. Carroll Girls Basketball Sectional



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Julia Miller, left, looks for a teammate to pass the ball to as Snider's Allana Hurst tries to stop her from passing the ball during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Kelli Damman, left, tries to knock the ball away from Snider's Hannah Barnes before she reaches the hoop during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Laney Steckler, right, tries to knock the ball away from Snider's Daleshia Davis during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Kelli Damman, right, jumps up to shoot the ball as Snider's Kyla Covington tries to stop her during the girls basketball sectional at Northrop High School on Friday. GALLERY