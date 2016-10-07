Snider vs Bishop Dwenger, Friday

Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
Snider QB Michael Haupert can't outrun Sam Henry of Bishop Dwenger, 1st quarter, Friday.
Jordan Hudson of Bishop Dwenger is caught by Ethan Hoover of Snider, 1st quarter, Friday.
Money Woods of Snider looks for running room against the Bishop Dwenger defense, 1st quarter, Friday.
Jordan Hudson of Bishop Dwenger tries to sneak around Tristan Wells of Snider, 1st quarter, Friday.
Bishop Dwenger QB Eddie Morris dives for a TD out of the reach of Dalston Duff of Snider, 1st quarter, Friday.
Snider QB Michael Haupert spins out a tackle by Bradley Black of Bishop Dwenger, 1st quarter, Friday.