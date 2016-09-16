Snider vs Homestead High School Football

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Brayden Layton runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday's game against Snider at Nortrhop.
Mac Hippenhammer, of Snider, runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday night's game against Homestead at Northrop.
Snider's Money Woods gets taken down by Homestead's Tico Brown in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Northrop.
Mac Hippenhammer, of Snider, tries to get away from Homestead's Matt Anderson in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.
Homestead's Jiya Wright runs the ball in the first quarter of Friday night's game against Snider at Northrop.
Homestead's Grant Raber runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday's game against Snider at Northrop.
Snider's Mac Hippenhammer gets away from the defense of Homestead's Camden Rogers in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.
Homestead's Ivory Wilson blocks Snider's Michael Ledo in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.
Snider's Michael Haupert tries to get away from Homestead's Hunter Terrell in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Northrop.
Homestead's Jordan Presley hangs on to the ball as he goes down with Snider's Austin France sticking close for a tackle in the first quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.