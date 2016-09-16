Snider vs Homestead High School Football



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Brayden Layton runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday's game against Snider at Nortrhop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Mac Hippenhammer, of Snider, runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday night's game against Homestead at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Money Woods gets taken down by Homestead's Tico Brown in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Mac Hippenhammer, of Snider, tries to get away from Homestead's Matt Anderson in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Jiya Wright runs the ball in the first quarter of Friday night's game against Snider at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Grant Raber runs the ball in the second quarter of Friday's game against Snider at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Mac Hippenhammer gets away from the defense of Homestead's Camden Rogers in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Ivory Wilson blocks Snider's Michael Ledo in the second quarter of Friday's game at Northrop.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Michael Haupert tries to get away from Homestead's Hunter Terrell in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Northrop.