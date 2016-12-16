Snider vs North Side Boys Basketball



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Brandon Johnson goes up for a shot with Snider's Michael Barnfield attempting a block from behind in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Juan Quarles goes up for two with Snider's Keondre Brown trying to block the shot in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Michael Barnfield goes up for two with North Side's Jaylen Butz looking to stop the shot in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Juan Quarles, of North Side, runs the ball down the court with Snider's Christian Covington racing to catch up in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Malik Williams, of Snider, goes up to the basket in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Snider against North Side.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Snider's Christian Covington goes up to the basket with North Side's Keion Brooks looking to block the shot in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

North Side's Brandon Johnson drives the ball around the defense of Snider's Michael Barnfield in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Snider.