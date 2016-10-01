Sophomore carries day

Give credit to Jordan Presley, a sophomore running back, for so much of the Homestead Spartans’ 35-18 victory over rival Carroll on Friday night.

There were the 231 yards he racked up on 29 carries, shouldering the bulk of the offensive load. There were his five touchdowns – he came into the week fifth in Northeast Indiana scoring – and he now has 18 touchdowns this season.

There was Presley’s penchant for knowing the moments he had to do something big; he smoldered Carroll’s rally of 15 consecutive second-half points with a 4-yard touchdown run and an epic 62-yard touchdown dash, both coming in the fourth quarter.

But, more than anything, credit Presley for his modesty after the game. He knows, a running back can’t have a night like that without a lot of help.

“You can’t put it all on me. The offensive line really hit the other line. And our receivers, they really had good blocks, good ones,” said Presley, who has 129 carries for 994 yards this season.

Homestead (5-2) has won back-to-back games – it beat North Side 48-0 on Sept. 23 – on the heels of losses to Bishop Dwenger and Snider. Last season, Homestead lost 31-24 to Carroll in the regular season and won 35-26 in a sectional game.

“We’ve come to expect that out of (our offensive line). They do the job up front and we put the challenge on them every week. They created some seams and eventually won the game for us,” said Homestead coach Chad Zolman, who also lauded the play of Presley.

“We’ve come to expect that, too. He’s benefiting from a very good offensive line and I’m sure he’d tell you the same thing. But it’s exciting to see him play like this and he’s a very good football player for us.”

After a first half in which Presley rushed 14 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, helping Homestead to a 21-3 lead, the Chargers rallied. A 29-yard pass from Ian Miller to Jordan Schmeling set up Nick Parker’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:02 left in the third quarter. Another 29-yard Miller pass, this time to Justin Becker, set up Nic Novotny for a 5-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run, cutting the Homestead lead to 21-18.

Two snaps that flew over the head of the player in the backfield – one on second down and one on a punt that was recovered by Homestead’s Adam Lutz – returned momentum to the Spartans, who got Presley’s 4-yard touchdown run with 6:51 left.

“Coming into the second half, it was a lot of heat going on and we knew we had to execute on offense and defense,” said Presley, who was aided by quarterback Jiya Wright (55 passing yards, 37 rushing yards), receiver Matt Anderson (three catches for 48 yards) and a defense that included a Shannon Cameron interception on a trick play and Tico Brown’s pass rushing.

Carroll (5-2), which had won its previous four games and is ranked 10th in Class 6A, got 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown from Novotny. Miller completed of 24 of 38 passes for 250 yards, and Jack Miguel was 4 of 5 for 28 yards. Becker had eight catches for 119 yards. Schmeling had 10 catches for 74 yards.

jcohn@jg.net