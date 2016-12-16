South Side vs Northrop Girls Basketball



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

South Side's Darshana Nathan tries to block the drive of Northrop's Breanna Doughlas in the first quarter of Friday night's game at South Side.



Northrop's Morgan Hughes brings the ball around the defense of South Side's Mikeba Jones in the first quarter of Friday night's game at South Side.



Northrop's Breanna Douglas goes up for two with South Side's Taniece Chapman watching in the first quarter of Friday night's game at South Side.



South Side's Jaci Jones goes up for two with Northrop's Niomi Dube trying to block the shot in the second quarter of Friday night's game at South Side.



Arielle Thatcher, of Northrop, drives the ball around the defense of South Side's Mikeba Jones in the first quarter of Friday night's game at South Side.