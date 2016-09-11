September 11, 2016 1:01 AM
High schools
Spartan girls win Northrop Invitational crown
Journal Gazette
Homestead won the girls team title at the Northrop cross country invitational Saturday.
The Spartans had 20 points to beat out runner-up Carroll’s 59. Homestead’s Madison Distelrath (19:12.6) and Katherine Walther (19:27.2) went 1-2 individually.
Concordia’s Noah Steffen (16:06.7) won the boys individual title.
Football
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 18, FREMONT 17: The visiting Eagles fell to 1-3 with the close loss to the Warriors, who improved to 4-0.
Boys soccer
PENN INVITATIONAL: Carroll went 0-1-1 at the tournament. The Chargers fell 1-0 to Class 2A No. 13 Penn 1-0, but tied 2A No. 15 Elkhart Central at 1.
HOMESTEAD 2, CATHEDRAL 0: The Spartans blanked the Irish at home. Mark Slovan and Samuel Muslic each scored goals.
CATHEDRAL 2, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 1: The Braves got a goal from Cooper Wild and an assist from Alex Witt in the loss. Blackhawk Christian also fell to Noblesville 4-2.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON NORTH 12, SOUTH SIDE 0: The host Vikings got four goals from Hannah Tillett and three from Karmen Koch. Tillett and Courtney Christle each had three assists.
Volleyball
FREMONT INVITATIONAL: Hamilton won the Fremont tournament with a 3-0 record. Canterbury third at 1-2 and the host Eagles 0-3.