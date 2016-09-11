Spartan girls win Northrop Invitational crown

Homestead won the girls team title at the Northrop cross country invitational Saturday.

The Spartans had 20 points to beat out runner-up Carroll’s 59. Homestead’s Madison Distelrath (19:12.6) and Katherine Walther (19:27.2) went 1-2 individually.

Concordia’s Noah Steffen (16:06.7) won the boys individual title.

Football

COVENANT CHRISTIAN 18, FREMONT 17: The visiting Eagles fell to 1-3 with the close loss to the Warriors, who improved to 4-0.

Boys soccer

PENN INVITATIONAL: Carroll went 0-1-1 at the tournament. The Chargers fell 1-0 to Class 2A No. 13 Penn 1-0, but tied 2A No. 15 Elkhart Central at 1.

HOMESTEAD 2, CATHEDRAL 0: The Spartans blanked the Irish at home. Mark Slovan and Samuel Muslic each scored goals.

CATHEDRAL 2, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 1: The Braves got a goal from Cooper Wild and an assist from Alex Witt in the loss. Blackhawk Christian also fell to Noblesville 4-2.

Girls soccer

HUNTINGTON NORTH 12, SOUTH SIDE 0: The host Vikings got four goals from Hannah Tillett and three from Karmen Koch. Tillett and Courtney Christle each had three assists.

Volleyball

FREMONT INVITATIONAL: Hamilton won the Fremont tournament with a 3-0 record. Canterbury third at 1-2 and the host Eagles 0-3.