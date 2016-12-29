Spartans, Chargers march on

The top-seeded Homestead girls prevailed over Snider’s strong defense in a 59-52 win in the SAC Tournament semifinals Wednesday at Wayne.

Carroll overcame a slow start to win the second semifinal 55-47 over Concordia.

The Panthers withstood an 11-3 Spartans run in the first quarter to come back and lead much of the second.

“They had good ball pressure on us, they did a good job defending us, (Karissa) McLaughlin and our offense, which forced us to take some shots early that otherwise we’d make,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said. “We didn’t make them today, which left us empty. I thought they had great offensive possessions. As the game went on, moving the ball from side to side helped us break them down a little bit and get some good easy looks.”

Homestead scored the final seven points of the first half to go up 29-23 at the break.

“They were pressuring us hard, which made us do things that we don’t actually normally do, which took us out of our comfort zone,” McLaughlin said, “and I thought we fought hard, kept our composure, did the little things well in order to get the win.

“We made little mistakes that normally we wouldn’t do but it came with them pressuring us.”

In the second half, the Spartans capitalized on big shots to go up 42-32 with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers fought to get back to within 51-48 with 2:33 left in the game, but McLaughlin sank a 3 and was able to capitalize on opportunities at the free-throw line to secure the win.

“For us, it’s a positive because it’s the first game where we really had to work in the fourth quarter,” Rod Parker said. “We have to go in excited we won and advanced but look at that as a learning too. We’ll build on that moving forward.”

McLaughlin finished with 21 points, Madisen Parker had 13, and Jazmyne Geist had 12.

Kyla Covington scored 22 points for Snider.

“I thought we did a really good job working the inside and making it difficult for (Kyla Covington) today,” Rod Parker said. “They made us play physical inside, which probably wasn’t to our advantage because she got away with her strength, she pushed us around a little bit and finished really well.”

In the second semifinal, the Cadets scored the first eight points, but the Chargers surged back to close the first quarter tied at 14.

Carroll closed the half on a 10-4 run to go up 30-23 at the break. The run continued with the Chargers scoring the first six points of the second half to go up 35-23.

“I thought our girls played a smart game, I thought our defense was the difference that we put pressure on them, made them speed up,” Carroll coach Mark Redding said. “I think that we were able to get some shots down, we were able to cut and make some easy baskets and we were able to control their offense.”

Concordia rallied and got within 41-37 by the end of the third quarter but got no closer than five in the fourth quarter.

Kelli Damman had 19 for the Chargers, while Carissa Garcia led the Cadets with 16 points. Sylare Starks added 13.

