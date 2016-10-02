Spartans begin sectional prep

JG10 1. Snider (7-0) 2. New Haven (6-0) 3. Woodlan (7-0) 4. East Noble (5-1) 5. Adams Central (7-0) 6. Concordia (5-2) 7. Homestead (5-2) 8. Angola (6-1) 9. Bishop Dwenger (5-2) 10. Carroll (5-2)

Homestead is focused on doing better in the postseason than it did last year, when it lost 41-7 to Carmel in a Class 6A regional.

The Spartans may be on their way, after a 35-18 victory over rival Carroll on Friday night.

Last year, the Spartans lost to Carroll in the regular season 31-24 before winning a sectional title with a 35-26 victory over the Chargers.

“We’ve got to work hard in practice. We want to win in sectionals, so we’ve got to work hard in practice and the next two games (against Wayne and South Side) are all to get ready for that,” said Jordan Presley, who rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns Friday.

“This feels great.”

While Presley racked up amazing statistics, everyone contributed, and Homestead coach Chad Zolman was pleased to see his team’s resiliency when Carroll cut an 18-point halftime deficit to three points before Presley scored from 5 and 62 yards out in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve shown resilience all year,” Zolman said. “We’ve been in a lot of close football games. They never quit. That’s something that they’ve learned to do and we’re pretty pleased with that effort.”

Hudson steps in

Bishop Dwenger coach Chris Svarczkopf got a preview of coming attractions last week as he watched the scout team practice against his Saints.

One 5-foot-10, 186-pound blur of motion just kept stealing his attention.

“Jordan Hudson, he was our scout team tailback all week, and he was unstoppable,” Svarczkopf said. “He had a great week in practice.”

And then he had a great night Friday when Dwenger beat Bishop Luers 14-7. With Amaun Clark already out with an injury, the Saints got a couple of other backs banged up against Luers – and in stepped Hudson, who led Dwenger in rushing with 68 yards on nine carries and picked up a couple of crucial first downs in the fourth quarter.

“It was a tough night for us from an injury standpoint,” Svarczkopf said. “So those guys have to be ready.”

From retirement to rebuilding

Before this year, Central Noble coach Greg Moe last found himself patrolling the sidelines during the 1997 season at Garrett. After an 18-year retirement from coaching, Moe has found himself right back in the swing of things – namely, rebuilding a program in Albion.

Things looked bleak this summer, as just six Cougars attended weight training on July 1. That number grew to 18 during a late summer camp, then to 28 at the start of two-a-day practices. Now? The roster’s swelled to a whopping 54, a 900 percent increase from summer lifting.

“Being assistant principal, I’m in the building all the time, so I talk to kids,” Moe said. “I’m recruiting all the time, every day for next year.”

It’s not just Moe selling the program at this point, however.

“A lot of our young men went out and recruited people,” Moe said. “They said, ‘Hey, you gotta come out here.’ We don’t run sprints. We don’t run laps. We don’t do grass drills. We just practice football.”