Spartans blank rival Chargers

Even without a conference for most sports, the Homestead-Carroll rivalry is still fierce and tennis is no exception.

The No. 8 Spartans shut out the No. 9 Chargers 5-0 at Carroll on Tuesday, leaving Homestead coach Kerry Mumma “blown away.”

“They surprised me,” he said. “I didn’t feel any energy in the whole half-hour ride on the bus over here tonight. Jordan Andrews was sick the last two days, he’s kind of our Energizer Bunny. In warm-ups, he looked like the sickness got to him.

“Once the matches started, all five courts, we played the best matches in at least three of the five matches. As a coach, you can’t be more proud at this point of the season.”

Carroll (9-2) didn’t play poorly, but Homestead (10-2) was a team on a mission.

“They just beat us,” Carroll coach Kyle Stoffel said. “We didn’t come out flat, we didn’t lay an egg up and down the courts. I want to play them again. They were all on at the same time. As a coach, that’s what you want but on the receiving end, it didn’t feel quite so good.”

David Heiney won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles over Ethan Radke; Thomas Weir defeated Luke Stoffel 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2; and Evan Castle won against Brandon Keukeke 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.

“Not only in tennis, we’re rivals in everything,” Heiney said, “It means a lot to win and also to the school and everybody else.

“It gives us a lot of confidence because they’re only ranked one spot below us and we beat them 5-0 all in straight sets, so it’ll give us a lot of confidence.”

In doubles, Jordan Andrews and Jeff Reinking beat Ryan VanWyngarden and Grant Yager 7-5, 7-5 at No. 1, and Will Milne and Nick Graber defeated Ben Smith and Kyle Hoerr 6-4, 6-3.

For Andrews, the fact he was sick may have helped his mental focus.

“On match days, I’m usually more cheery,” he said, “Since I was sick, I was more focused. Carroll has one of the better doubles teams in the district, so I came in a little anxious, I was really just locked in and ready to go.”

The best thing about the team’s win for Mumma were the overall top-notch performances.

“As a coach, this is probably the most satisfying win of the year because of (everyone playing well),” Mumma said. “You try to build your kids to get to that point when all five spots are playing their best.

“This was very gratifying to see.”

