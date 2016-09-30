Spartans cruise at sectional

In recording four match wins of 6-0, 6-0, Homestead’s boys tennis team dominated Bishop Luers 5-0 on Thursday to open play at the Homestead Sectional.

The Spartans’ No. 2 singles player, Thomas Weir, earned a 6-1, 6-3 decision over the Knights’ Johnny Wohnker.

But David Heiney (No. 1 singles), Will Milne (No. 3 singles) and both doubles teams (Jordan Andrews and Jeff Reinking at No. 1, and Evan Castle and Nic Graber at No. 2) cruised as the Spartans seized a spot in today’s sectional title match.

Their opponent will be Canterbury, which beat Wayne 5-0 on Thursday.

NORWELL SECTIONAL: Adams Central won 3-2 over Huntington North and advanced to face Bluffton in one semifinal. The other is South Adams against Norwell, as the host school knocked out Bellmont 4-1.

DEKALB SECTIONAL: Angola won 5-0 over Fremont in the championship round.

CONCORDIA SECTIONAL: Bishop Dwenger’s 5-0 triumph over South Side sends the Saints into a semifinal today against North Side. All of the matches were 6-0, 6-0, except at No. 1 singles, where Luke Siela won 6-2, 6-0.

CARROLL SECTIONAL: Leo remained undefeated this season with a 5-0 victory over Snider. The Lions play the host Chargers today in the finals after Carroll cruised to a 5-0 win over Blackhawk Christian. Carroll’s Ethan Radke, 14-5 in the regular season, won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles against Drew Hall, who was 14-4.

Football

The IHSAA’s tournament pairings show will air at 8 p.m. Sunday on Fox Sports Indiana, the network said. For Comcast customers in the Fort Wayne area, that is channel No. 8 or, for high definition, channel No. 1652. Live streaming is also available through Fox Sports Go or at IHSAAtv.org.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Jerry Baker, the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep and Fox Sports Indiana’s Jeremiah Johnson will be the show’s hosts.