Spartans girls dominate Knights

Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin moved up to No. 29 on the girls state all-time scoring list with 29 points in the Spartans’ 80-36 win over Norwell on Wednesday.

McLaughlin increased her career point total to 2,039, and teammate Madisen Parker scored 24 points to get closer to the 1,000-point mark at 977. Jazmyne Geist added 10 points for the Class 4A No. 1 Spartans (9-0).

Courtney Beer scored 10 points to lead the 6-3 Knights.

GARRETT 62, CHURUBUSCO 39: Megan Newby had 25 and Drue Bodey added 17 for the visiting Railroaders (6-5, 4-1 Northeast Corner).

Abi Erwin lead the Eagles (3-9, 0-5) with nine points.

Boys basketball

GARRETT 73, BELLMONT 50: Dillon McCann led the host Railroaders (2-4) with 26 points, Ben Purdy added 16 and Micah Malcolm 12. Brady Manis scored 15 and Payton Boyd added 10 for the Braves (1-5).

Swimming

Boys

COLUMBIA CITY 91, BISHOP LUERS 76: At Helen P. Brown Natatorium, Matt Webber won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle for the Eagles and as a member of the 400 free relay. Nate Prendergast won the diving event and the 100 breast for the Knights and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team.

Girls

COLUMBIA CITY 107, BISHOP LUERS 61: At Helen P. Brown Natatorium, Sophia Hatcher won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke individually and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team.