Spartans play 'Five as One' to get victory

The Homestead girls basketball team was pretty bummed when its game against Chicago’s Simeon Career Academy was postponed because of inclement weather Dec. 17.

But the schools were able to reschedule it, and, as a result, the Spartans were able to get one last game in before next week’s SAC tournament. They took advantage of the opportunity with a 64-42 win over Simeon on Friday.

“It was great to finally make this game up and play a great team from Illinois and the great competition,” Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin said. “I thought we came out and played hard and did exactly what we needed to do. We made some mistakes at the beginning, but I think we kept our composure and did what we were supposed to do: Go out there, fight together, play ‘Five as One’, which is one of our mottoes, show everyone what Homestead’s about.

“We made great passes, made good reads, we really played together and that’s what we need to do.”

The game was tied at 16 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. McLaughlin gave the Spartans (11-0) the lead for good with a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left in the first.

Homestead outscored Simeon 18-8 in the second quarter to lead 37-24 at halftime.

“(Simeon has) two strong post players, so it was probably the first team we had to defend this year that had two high level quality post players,” Spartans coach Rod Parker said. “We had to pay attention of how to defend the post a little bit more than we usually do. Most the teams that we’ve played this year have been perimeter-oriented teams.

“That added a nice change for us. The zone they ran today was a little bit different zone than what we’ve seen all year.”

McLaughlin had 23, Madisen Parker added 12 and Jazmyne Geist 11 for the Spartans.

Jamyra McChristine had 13 and Destiny Zamudio had 11 for the Wolverines (9-3).

Homestead opens the SAC tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s matchup between Bishop Luers and Wayne.

It’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality for the tournament’s No. 1 seed and it will be a good time to see the improvements the team has been working on all year.

“Our team is really deep this year, which is nice, so we have a lot of people who can score so when they take one thing away, we have another player that’s ready to step up,” Parker said. “I think (Friday) that really showed because they threw a couple different defenses at us and we had a couple girls step up and get good shots and that’s what we’re really hoping to do.

“Our defense has been one of our goals this year. Obviously, we know we can score, but defense wins games, so we’re trying to be tough from the defensive end.

“Also, we have a lot of young people so experience is key for us as well. We’re learning every game, learning new things.”

