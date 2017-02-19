Spartans returning to state

CROWN POINT – The second time feels sweeter for the Homestead girls basketball team after it secured its return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse with a 63-40 win over Northridge at the Class 4A semistate on Saturday.

“With losing state my sophomore year and semistate last year,” Jazmyne Geist said, “it left us more hungry, and we’ve been working harder this season than we have in the past so we’re hoping to win state.”

The Spartans will face In­di­anapolis Pike in the Class 4A state championship in Indianapolis at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Homestead’s defense looked even more fine-tuned than it was in last week’s regional championship against Carmel.

“Defense, I’ve said it the last couple weeks, something that’s been overlooked in our program for a while,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said, “and even in some of the lopsided games that we’ve played in, it’s been our defense as much as our offense. In these big games, the defense has come to the forefront, stepping up and getting the job done for us.”

All four seniors for the Spartans (27-2) were on the varsity roster for the 2015 state championship game and last year’s semistate loss.

“Us seniors, we were there two years ago, and it didn’t go our way so the last two years, this has been a goal for us, we put a lot of work into it,” Madisen Parker said. “We’ve been telling the underclassmen that it’s a great experience and they’ll love it and to be here now and see our hard work starting to pay off, it’s pretty cool and hopefully Saturday, our experience can be better than it was two years ago.”

Homestead closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run and closed the second quarter on a 14-2 run to lead 38-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Homestead extended its lead to 55-28 after a 12-4 run to close the quarter.

“Energy in the first quarter was definitely key but also the third quarter,” Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin said. “We always say the first three minutes of the third quarter are definitely key, and I think we executed just that. It was super fun and we did exactly what the game plan was. Defense was incredible tonight. We try to keep them within 40 and that’s exactly what we did.”

McLaughlin led the Spartans with 30 points, and Geist had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m extremely excited for these kids,” Rod Parker said. “The senior class, the expectations that were put on them at the beginning of the year, everybody in the community, the media, everybody back to media night at North Side High School. The expectation was that we got back to the state finals and put ourselves in a position to win a state championship. That’s not a very easy thing to do.

“The fact that they were able to handle that pressure and expectations night in and night out with the schedule we put together just shows a lot of maturity from them and a lot of hard work. I’m proud of them that they get to experience this upcoming week and that they put themselves in a position next week to potentially get a state title.”

Brooke McKinley led the Raiders (28-2) with 19 points.

