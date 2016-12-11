Spartans star hits milestone

Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin is working her way up the state’s girls basketball career scoring list. McLaughlin scored 25 points in the Spartans’ 73-35 win over Greenfield Central on Saturday.

McLaughlin’s career point total is now 2,010, No. 33 all-time in Indiana.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” McLaughlin said by phone afterward. “To be able to do it with a big win is an honor. I couldn’t have done it without my supporting staff, my coaches, my teammates passing, setting screens and running our systems. We have a lot of season left and I’m excited to see how we can win and improve.”

McLaughlin scored her 1,000th point her sophomore season and became the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer last December in the SAC tournament championship.

Madisen Parker, who is approaching the 1,000-point mark, had 18 points in the Spartans’ win to put her career total at 953.

NORTHROP 58, GARRETT 51: At Garrett, Morgan Hughes scored 18 points to lead the Bruins. Breanna Douglas had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Megan Newby led the Railroaders with 18 points.

Boys

CANTERBURY 52, ADAMS CENTRAL 40: At Adams Central, Cam Kreiger led the Cavaliers with 17 points. Kevin Brown scored 15 for the Jets.

CARROLL 77, COLUMBIA CITY 47: At Carroll, Jacob Redding scored 18 to lead the Chargers. Ethan Christen and Jordan Bechtold each scored 12 to lead the Eagles.

LEO 66, CONCORDIA 49: At Leo, Will Moreau led the Lions with 20 points. Larson Ashford and Jadon Dance each scored 13 for the Cadets.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 99, WOODLAN 76: At Blackhawk Christian, Lucas Kroft led the Braves with 30 points Austin Fancher scored 27 for the Warriors.

Swimming

HOMESTEAD INVITATIONAL: Chesterton won the girls team competition 621-480.5 over runner-up Hamilton Southeastern. Host Homestead finished fifth. On the boys side, Chesterton won 721-491 over Northridge. Homestead was third at 446. Julian Norman won the 200 free for the Spartans, and Megan Johnson won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 free.