Spartans still team to beat

Girls At Wayne Monday • No. 8 Bishop Luers vs. No. 9 Wayne, 9 a.m. • No. 10 North Side vs. No. 7 Northrop, 12:30 p.m. • No. 5 Snider vs. No. 4 South Side, 5:45 p.m. Tuesday • No. 6 Bishop Dwenger vs. No. 3 Carroll, 10:45 a.m. • Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Homestead, 4 p.m. • Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Concordia, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday • Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. • Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:45 p.m. Thursday • Championship, 4 p.m.

Homestead finished atop the conference in the tournament and regular season last season.

Top 3 teams

No. 1 Homestead

Record: 10-0, 5-0 SAC

Outlook: The Class 4A top-ranked Spartans have a combined eight losses since the start of the 2013-14 season and continue to dominate, allowing just 37.7 points per game while scoring 73.9.

Senior and Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin is continuing to work her way up the girls state career points leader board and has surpassed 2,000, while Bowling Green recruit Mad­isen Parker just scored her 1,000th in the Spartans’ 72-34 win over Bishop Luers last Friday.

No. 2 Concordia

Record: 10-2, 4-1 SAC

Outlook: The Cadets are looking for their second SAC tournament title after winning in 2014, 69-61 over Snider. The team finished runner-up in 2013 but was ousted in the semifinals in a 62-55 loss to South Side in last year’s tournament.

The Cadets return a strong group that has only gotten better throughout this season after last year ended with a sectional championship helped by senior Shania Kelly and sophomores Carissa Garcia and Sylare Starks.

No. 3 Carroll

Records: 7-4, 2-2 SAC

Outlook: The Chargers hit a rough patch with consecutive losses to Homestead (76-53), Warsaw (65-46) and Concordia (51-44) before dominating Canterbury 76-43 on Dec. 13 and Wayne in an 82-25 win Dec. 16.

In its first season in the SAC, Carroll, last year’s No. 2 seed, was upset by No. 7 seed South Side, 62-60 in overtime, undoubtedly leaving a sour taste in the mouths of the returning players.

Top opener

No. 4 South Side vs. No. 5 Snider: The Panthers fell to the Archers in double overtime Dec. 2. It was an emotional game since it was Snider’s first game back after the death of teammate Peytin Chamble. The Panthers trailed by 17 points at halftime before turning it up in the second half and forcing two overtime periods.

Title matchup?

No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 2 Concordia: The Spartans are the clear favorite in the top half of the bracket and of the tournament. The other side remains open, but at 11-2 the only losses the Cadets have are against Homestead and Heritage Christian, while getting wins against Northrop, Carroll and Bishop Dwenger.

