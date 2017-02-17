Spartans trust bench

Homestead vs. Northridge What: Class 4A semistate When: 3 p.m. Saturday Where: Crown Point Records: Spartans (26-2), Raiders (28-1)

The last few years, Homestead was known as an offensive juggernaut.

The goal this year was to change that, to include defensive prowess to become a better all-around team.

Another added aspect for the Spartans, who were the 2015 Class 4A state runners-up and played in the last two semistates, has been solid contributions from the bench.

Both factors have been contributing factors to why No. 2 Homestead (26-2) has returned to the semistate, playing No. 7 Northridge (28-1) in the Class 4A game Saturday in Crown Point.

Homestead allowed 47 points per gamein 2014-15, 44.9 last season and 44.3 this season.

“Homestead’s been known as an offensive team for a little while,” senior Madisen Parker said.

“This year, we stepped up as a team and we’re playing good team defense. Maybe not necessarily one or two people but all the way across the board, that’s helped us make stops and feed it into our offense.

“I think our team this year is the most deep team we’ve had. We have four seniors that are playing a lot of minutes and doing a lot for us, but we have four underclassmen who are doing the same thing. They’re coming in, they’re getting the job done, they’re helping really helping to contribute to what we do.”

In the 2015 state title game against Columbus North, Parker, then a sophomore, was the only player to come off the bench for the Spartans.

“I think being able to go deeper into our bench (this year has helped),” senior Karissa McLaughlin said. “I think they’re able to have more confidence and are able to come into these big games already knowing what to expect and already knowing what exactly they need to do, knowing what their roles are and because they know what their roles are it really benefits us a lot on the court.”

In the regional championship against Carmel last weekend, McLaughlin described it as a team win that showed depth unseen in the last few years.

“I think Haley Swing stepped up in the championship game,” she said. “She had nine rebounds and nine points, so she really contributed a lot to us when she needed to.

“Having her on the floor, as well as Sydney Graber and Bre Lucas, they’re huge contributors as well as Kara Gealy, one of our point guards. She hit some free throws at the end and all those little things are what make Homestead who we are and because they do what they do, it matters a lot.”

Coach Rod Parker said the defensive effort in the regional semifinal against Zionsville (52-38) and the championship game against the Greyhounds (63-59) was a factor as to why Homestead advanced.

“Obviously those young kids got thrown into a big situation, a big fire on Saturday with that fourth quarter,” coach Rod Parker said. “I think for some of those kids, it was their first high school game in that magnitude of a game and that kind of intensity. It was great that we were able to survive and move on and the experience that those young kids gained Saturday will definitely make us better moving forward.”

