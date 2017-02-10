Starfires, Cougars prepare for friendly family rivalry

For South Adams, a school playing in just its third regional – the first since the 1994-95 season – Saturday’s Class 2A Winamac Regional certainly stands as unfamiliar territory.

But for coach Brett Freeman, he’ll see plenty of familiar faces.

Familial faces.

It’s his older brother Todd, an assistant for No. 9 Central Noble, the Starfires’ semifinal opponent. It’s his two nieces, Courtney and Sydney, who each start for the Cougars, who are coming off the school’s first-ever girls basketball sectional title.

“Heck, even my little nephew is the water boy,” Brett Freeman said.

Brett and Todd Freeman each graduated from Central Noble – “He had the better career,” Todd said – so there’s plenty of juice in the matchup. But it’s not just the chance to play for a regional title.

No, it’s bragging rights at the next family get-together, although nothing too malicious.

“We’ll probably just make jokes about it,” Courtney Freeman said.

Following a loss at Fort Recovery (Ohio) in mid-January, South Adams stood at just 10-9 before closing the regular season with three straight wins, followed by three more to win the Churubusco Sectional.

It’s been a much different story for the 25-2 Cougars, winners of 19 straight. That last victory, however, looked improbable, as Central Noble rallied from a 23-4 second-quarter deficit to knock off No. 2 Whitko in double overtime.

Included in that impressive string is a Northeast Corner Conference tournament championship, the Cougars’ second straight. Brett Freeman made the trip to Westview for the final to cheer on his nieces, as Todd Freeman explained.

“He’s always been really supportive of my daughters,” Todd said. “He came up, not knowing at all that we’d end up playing each other.”

But as the luck of the draw would have it, it’s South Adams vs. Central Noble in the semifinal, which assures that it’ll be at least one Freeman vying for a regional championship.

“Either way it falls out, we’ll be happy for each other and cheering each other on to semistate,” Brett Freeman said. “Ideally, it would have been better to play for that regional championship, but it should be a fun, exciting opportunity.

“Hopefully, whoever comes out can take care of business in the championship.”