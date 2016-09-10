Starfires go at light speed to topple Patriots

MONROEVILLE – In studying film, South Adams coach Grant Moser noted that Heritage had a significant size advantage up front. The game plan? Hit ’em with speed.

And first-year quarterback Marcus Teeter ran the offense to perfection, accounting for three touchdowns in the Starfires’ 34-13 victory over the Patriots on Friday.

“We knew their line was really big, so we were just planning on running hurry-up the whole time,” Teeter said. “We run it all the time in practice, and we’re super conditioned for it.”

With the defense forcing a pair of three-and-out possessions to open the game, South Adams (3-1, 2-0 ACAC) posted matching eight-play touchdown drives. The dizzying pace in which the Starfires ran play after play caught Heritage (1-3, 0-2) flat-footed multiple times, unable to truly line up its defense before the next snap.

Teeter’s 14-yard scoring pass to Cameron Cook got the visitors going, then a 1-yard plunge by Joe Stuber made it 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

Teeter added a 20-yard scoring strike to Nick Wurster less than a minute before halftime. On the second play after halftime, Teeter pulled off one of the better runs of the season, faking out the Heritage defense – as well as the press box, the fans in attendance and coaching staffs for both teams – with a 53-yard option keeper for a touchdown.

Not bad for a kid who has shined for the South Adams basketball team but hasn’t played football since middle school.

“There were a lot of doubters, a lot of guys saying Marcus isn’t tough enough, he’s not going to be able to run the offense, but he’s been proving them wrong from the start,” Moser said.

But it wasn’t just Teeter’s doing. Bruising runner Isaiah Baumgartner picked up six first downs as part of his 89-yard effort.

“First downs are what everyone wants me to get,” Baumgartner said. “Third-and-short, fourth-and-short, that’s my go-to there.”

And with the South Adams offense firing on all cylinders like a finely tuned sports car, Heritage at times resembled more the part of a full-size truck plodding along in the mud.

“We were kind of taken off guard with their no-huddle,” Patriots coach Nico Tigulis said. “There were times where we weren’t ready. They snapped the ball and got a lot of yards. We just needed to step up to their level, and they just wanted it more than we did.”