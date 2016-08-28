Through loss, Eagles find strength to win

WATERLOO – Whether it was despite a tragedy or because of it is uncertain, but the Columbia City girls team overcame a mental hurdle to win the DeKalb Classic on Saturday.

The Eagles assistant coach Ashley Cearbaugh lost her daughter to a car accident Friday and the loss resonated throughout the team.

“The kids took it really hard; I took it really hard,” Eagles coach Bob Fahl said. “Our assistant coach is a huge part of our team because she’s so encouraging, she’s a nice person.

“I told them, ‘Think about what she’s going through right now, your pain out there is tough, too. Yours will recover in minutes, hers will last a lifetime. Let’s draw strength from her sadness.’ I’m going to attribute it to that.”

Columbia City, which defeated DeKalb 62-63, was led by Jasmine Early’s fourth place finish (19 minutes, 44.05 seconds) while the top five finished in the top 24.

It was the team’s sixth runner, Isabel Hunter, that made the difference. Hunter finished in 35th place as DeKalb’s No. 6, Annika Walther, was 41st.

“It means a lot (to run well today),” Columbia City’s Lauren Keller said. “We talked about (Cearbaugh) when we had our huddle and we ran for her.”

Fahl knew it was going to be close after the Barons’ top three finished in the top 10 led by Tyler Schwartz’s first-place finish in 18:04.66.

“I told our fifth runner, ‘If you don’t let anyone pass you, we got a shot at this,’ ” he said. “Our No. 3 runner, a DeKalb girl passed her. If it goes to the sixth runner, we have them on the sixth runner.”

Schwartz’s time was a personal best for her during the season. She broke the 18-minute mark during a camp over the summer and aims to get under that and ultimately be a state champion.

“I felt pretty good. last week,” she said. “I lost to the East Noble girls and that kind of made me mad so this week, I thought this week I was just going to go.

“I’m pretty excited because I was at almost a 19 (at this time last year) and I think I improved myself because I’m running with the boys now. My goal is to be a state champ.”

Boys winner Noah Steffen of Concordia (15:54.22) has similar goals on an individual level, but is also team-centered knowing the chase pack is going to be crucial in getting the team to state again in October. The Cadets beat out Northrop 51-60 for Saturday’s boys team title.

“I felt great,” Steffen said. “The first mile was just sit back and relax, the second mile I felt great so I took off in the woods and the last mile, I just hung on and kicked.”

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season. I’m thinking top five at state, that’s the end goal. We don’t have another top guy (like David Ehlers last year) but we have a great group behind me.

“We have Reece Gibson, who’s one of the top freshmen in the state so it’s great. I turn around and see those guys behind me and it really keeps me going.”

areichel@jg.net