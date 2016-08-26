 Skip to main content

August 26, 2016 7:12 PM

Tonight's HS football schedule

Bishop Dwenger at North Side

Bishop Luers at Wayne

Homestead at Concordia

Snider at Carroll

South Side at Northrop

Columbia City at Whitko

Garrett at DeKalb

East Noble at Warsaw

Eastbrook at Huntington North

Leo at Angola

Lakeland at New Haven

Heritage at Norwell

South Adams at Bellmont

Bluffton at Manchester

Eastside at Adams Central

Fremont at Southern Wells

Woodlan at Prairie Heights

Central Noble at North Miami

Churubusco at Lewis Cass

West Noble at Wawasee

