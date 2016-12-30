Top-seeded Spartans easily retain crown

Snider did Carroll no favors a day earlier.

When the Panthers pushed top-seeded and heavy favorite Homestead to the limit in the semifinals Wednesday, the rare close game seemed to fire up the Spartans as they started with high energy and intensity in the SAC Tournament finals Thursday, riding that wave of momentum to their second straight tournament championship with a 76-47 win at Wayne.

The Spartans led 32-10 after the opening period en route to the title, in the program’s second season in the league.

“We talked about coming out with a lot of energy,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said. “We wanted to set the tone of the game, especially on the defensive end. That first quarter was pretty good basketball on both ends.”

Carroll (11-5) played with Class 4A No. 1 Homestead (14-0) over the final three quarters, getting outscored only 44-37.

Karissa McLaughlin led Homestead with 20 points, Madisen Parker had 14, Teryn Kline 13 and Jazmyne Geist 12.

“We were excited for this game, and it showed in the first quarter,” Madisen Parker said. “We really played well, and we played together. That’s what helped us win this tournament.”

Snider pushed Homestead, which is ranked No. 17 nationally by USA Today, in a 59-52 semifinal, with the Spartans having to make plays in the fourth quarter. Homestead is beating opponents by 35 points per game this season and won last year’s SAC Tournament title 100-40 over South Side.

“We came out in the first quarter strong,” Geist said. “Coach told us to be confident and do what we do. Snider gave us the best they could give us, and they were making us better as a team. They showed us not to be complacent as a team and not take anything for granted.

“Coming into the SAC last year was obviously new to us and coming in this year and winning again means a lot to us. We are showing the SAC what we can do.”

Homestead improved to 6-0 in two years of playing in the SAC Tournament, earning titles both years as the top seed.

“The SAC Tournament is great, we always look forward to it,” McLaughlin said. “It is a great midseason challenge. There is just so much talent throughout this city. It is truly an honor to play in this tournament.”

Carroll got 10 points from Cali Geiger.

“This is a big tournament and we were excited to be in it last year,” Parker said of the repeat championship. “To come back this year and win was really good for us. We know there is a lot of good competition.”

The close game against Snider and the momentum of the tournament title gives Homestead something to build on for the rest of the year, which includes a tough nonconference schedule, including road games at Lawrence North and Carmel and a trip to Berlin, Ohio, to face a pair of Ohio teams in Mason and Huber Heights Wayne.

There’s also a rematch Jan. 13 at Snider.

“Our schedule gets very difficult, but this gives us some momentum,” Rod Parker said. “Getting to play in this tournament feel was one of the best things about getting to join the SAC, to have a midseason sectional. We learned a lot from it. It gives us a lot to build on as we move on to that tough stretch in January.”

gjones@jg.net