Vikings stay in NE8 contention

LEO-CEDARVILLE – Huntington North needed a win against Leo on Monday to stay in contention for the Northeast Eight girls soccer conference championship.

The Vikings got it 1-0 over the Lions on a late goal.

“We needed tonight’s game,” Vikings coach Jeremy Steele said. “We had to make sure we were victorious this evening. We had lost a nail-biter to DeKalb, so we were a game back and knew we weren’t able to give anything else up in this conference if we wanted to have a chance of still getting in the conference race and having a chance to finish as champions.”

The lone score came on an own goal as the Vikings’ Hannah Tillett was at the end line, crossed the ball into the middle of the 6-yard box where it was deflected by a Leo defender into the goal.

“Last week we had a loss in conference and a tough tie the next day, so it was good getting back on the winning streak again,” the Vikings’ Karmen Koch said. “In conference, we needed this win because we did lose one so to keep us in it, we needed it.”

The Vikings (11-1-1) had to go into 10 rounds of penalty kicks at DeKalb on Sept. 12 and then tied 0-0 at Homestead the next day.

“After the DeKalb game, we felt like conference was over because you lose one conference game and your chances aren’t the best but we still have a chance with this win,” Tillett said. “I think we’re on our way there.”

Huntington North has not allowed a goal since Sept. 6 in a 3-2 win against Bellmont; Steele estimates it’s about 506 minutes of scoreless soccer. Since then, too, the Vikings have scored 25 goals.

“In games like this where we may not be finishing, the fact that we’re still able to hold teams scoreless keeps us in games and gives us opportunities to go ahead and win,” Steele said.

“Then we have players like Hannah and Karmen up top and they’re going to give us opportunities, so it’s a phenomenal duo that gives us a lot of our goals but not only scoring goals, creating opportunities for their teammates, which overall makes us a better team.”

Tillett and Koch have scored 40 of the team’s 67 goals this season and have 31 of 57 assists.

“I think we see each other really well and know what each other are going to do,” Koch said. “I think just playing together for a few years has helped us get better at knowing where we’re going to be and finding each other.”

In a conference with tough competition, Huntington North is working on preparing for the postseason.

“Teams like Bellmont and DeKalb, they prepare us for sectionals and after sectionals,” Tillett said, “and get us ready for teams that we don’t really play against that are more than decent.”

Preparation provides motivation, Steele said.

“We’ve had a great year,” he said. “We’re sitting with a really good record right now, but it doesn’t mean anything. All these first 16 games are are preparation for the postseason. Everything that comes here in a couple weeks.”

