Warriors roll in 2nd half

WOODBURN – Woodlan wanted to get the ball into the hands of junior playmaker Trevon McCarter as much as possible, so the decision was made in the offseason to move him from receiver to tailback. On Friday night, in a 45-10 victory over Heritage, it sure looked as if the move is paying off.

“We had four linemen back from last year and we worked all summer on Trevon playing tailback,” said coach Sherwood Haydock, whose Warriors (3-0) are ranked third in Class 2A. “The reason why was we couldn’t get him the ball at receiver and that’s what was happening. We couldn’t get the passing game clicking and we knew that if we could rotate Jack (Rhoades) and Trevon, they’d be a deadly duo.”

Woodlan needed its running attack to deliver after a messy first half, in which the Warriors built only a 12-10 lead. McCarter then delivered a 37-yard touchdown run and Rhoades had an 85-yard score, as Woodlan got 168 of its 369 rushing yards in the third quarter.

Rhoades totaled 184 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, after coming into the night with 264 yards (fourth in northeast Indiana) and one touchdown on 36 carries in the first two weeks, which included a 32-22 victory at Eastside and a 53-0 victory at Prairie Heights.

McCarter, however, came into the night with only 19 yards and one touchdown on four carries, then torched Heritage with 109 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. He also had three receptions for 13 yards Friday, bringing his season total to 13 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns.

While McCarter said transitioning to the backfield has been difficult, it has allowed him more open looks to advance the ball.

“I think if I keep working on it, I’ll get better at it. I think I’ll have a chance to improve at playing the wideout position and the running back position as the season goes on,” he said.

The Warriors have plenty to improve upon after going 1 for 4 on extra-point attempts and 1 for 3 on 2-point conversion attempts, with McCarter getting a 2-point catch. The Warriors also had eight penalties for 75 yards.

Heritage (1-2), which has been outscored 100-37 under first-year coach Nico Tigulis, lost quarterback Walter Knapke (1 for 3, 10 yards, 1 interception) to an apparent ankle injury late in the second quarter after a Donald Guerrant sack.

“I think we came out a little sluggish. We were dragging in the first half,” Mc­Carter said. “But we talked a bit during halftime and came out with everyone doing their job. Third quarter, we came out and started strong and everybody blocked and did what they needed to do. Me and Jack ran the ball hard and everything worked out the way we wanted it to.”

Heritage’s Jeshua Foster had 19 carries for 58 yards and Destin Johnson had a 5-yard touchdown run. Zach White had six solo tackles and four assists. Woodlan’s Malik Murray had a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

jcohn@jg.net