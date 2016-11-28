Whitko, Homestead, Concordia in weekly girls' rankings

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

Pts Prv

1. Carmel (12) 147 1

2. Homestead (2) 128 2

3. Indpls N. Central 119 3

4. Indpls Pike (1) 113 8

5. Lawrence North 84 5

6. Zionsville 61 10

7. Hamilton Southeastern 47 7

8. Indpls Ben Davis 27 NR

9. Penn 26 6

10. Columbus North 21 4

Others receiving votes: Northridge, Plainfield, Greenfield Central, Warsaw, East Chicago Central, Pendleton Heights, Center Grove, Merrillville, Lake Central.

Class 3A

Pts Prv

1. N. Harrison (10) 143 1

2. Heritage Christian (4) 132 2

3. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 124 3

4. Northwestern 87 7

5. Ft. Wayne Concordia 75 8

6. Greensburg 59 5

7. Norwell 58 4

8. Evansville Memorial 48 9

9. Tippecanoe Valley 40 6

10. Benton Central 20 10

(tie) Rushville 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft Wayne Dwenger, Vincennes Lincoln, John Glenn.

Class 2A

Pts Prv

1. Whitko (15) 150 1

2. Providence 116 2

3. Triton Central 103 4

4. Fountain Central 100 3

5. Cascade 97 6

6. Oregon Davis 73 5

7. Ev. Mater Dei 51 8

8. Austin 30 7

9. Eastern (Pekin) 21 9

10. Lafayette Cent. Cath. 16 10

Others receiving votes: Winchester, Covenant Christian, Oak Hill, Delphi, North Knox, Sheridan, Monroe Central, Central Noble, Carroll.

Class A

Pts Prv

1. MC Marquette (9) 98 1

2. Argos 83 2

3. Wood Memorial 68 3

4. N. White 62 5

5. Jac-Cen-Del 60 4

6. Tindley (1) 51 7

7. Vincennes Rivet 50 6

8. Union City 29 9

9. Hauser 20 10

10. Morgan Twp. 14 8

Others receiving votes: North Miami, South Central (UM), Barr Reeve.