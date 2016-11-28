November 28, 2016 12:34 PM
Whitko, Homestead, Concordia in weekly girls' rankings
Associated Press
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
Pts Prv
1. Carmel (12) 147 1
2. Homestead (2) 128 2
3. Indpls N. Central 119 3
4. Indpls Pike (1) 113 8
5. Lawrence North 84 5
6. Zionsville 61 10
7. Hamilton Southeastern 47 7
8. Indpls Ben Davis 27 NR
9. Penn 26 6
10. Columbus North 21 4
Others receiving votes: Northridge, Plainfield, Greenfield Central, Warsaw, East Chicago Central, Pendleton Heights, Center Grove, Merrillville, Lake Central.
Class 3A
Pts Prv
1. N. Harrison (10) 143 1
2. Heritage Christian (4) 132 2
3. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 124 3
4. Northwestern 87 7
5. Ft. Wayne Concordia 75 8
6. Greensburg 59 5
7. Norwell 58 4
8. Evansville Memorial 48 9
9. Tippecanoe Valley 40 6
10. Benton Central 20 10
(tie) Rushville 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft Wayne Dwenger, Vincennes Lincoln, John Glenn.
Class 2A
Pts Prv
1. Whitko (15) 150 1
2. Providence 116 2
3. Triton Central 103 4
4. Fountain Central 100 3
5. Cascade 97 6
6. Oregon Davis 73 5
7. Ev. Mater Dei 51 8
8. Austin 30 7
9. Eastern (Pekin) 21 9
10. Lafayette Cent. Cath. 16 10
Others receiving votes: Winchester, Covenant Christian, Oak Hill, Delphi, North Knox, Sheridan, Monroe Central, Central Noble, Carroll.
Class A
Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (9) 98 1
2. Argos 83 2
3. Wood Memorial 68 3
4. N. White 62 5
5. Jac-Cen-Del 60 4
6. Tindley (1) 51 7
7. Vincennes Rivet 50 6
8. Union City 29 9
9. Hauser 20 10
10. Morgan Twp. 14 8
Others receiving votes: North Miami, South Central (UM), Barr Reeve.