Year later, Woodlan even more dangerous

Tonight Bishop Luers at Snider Carroll at Wayne Concordia at North Side Homestead at South Side Northrop at Bishop Dwenger Columbia City at Norwell DeKalb at Leo East Noble at Bellmont New Haven at Huntington North Adams Central at Woodlan Bluffton at Lima Central Cath. (Ohio) Jay County at Heritage South Adams at Southern Wells Central Noble at Garrett Eastside at Angola Fairfield at Churubusco West Noble at Prairie Heights Concord at Warsaw Goshen at Wawasee Whitko at Peru

By running Mitchell VanBrocklin again and again, Woodlan went all the way to the Class 2A semistate a year ago. A one-dimensional attack worked for the Warriors, especially when it was a dimension like VanBrocklin. But VanBrocklin has graduated, and in his place, Woodlan is spreading things out and again it is working for the Warriors en route to the school’s first-ever No. 1 ranking – atop the 2A poll.

A foursome of talented juniors at quarterback, running back and receiver has kept Woodlan (8-0) undefeated heading into tonight’s matchup for the ACAC championship against fellow undefeated Adams Central (8-0).

The varied dimensions have made the Warriors even more dangerous and unpredictable offensively as they are averaging 44.3 points per game. In the past, opposing defenses knew where it was coming from – specifically VanBrocklin – but still couldn’t stop the Warriors. Nowadays, foes don’t know where and who it’s coming from.

So talented youngsters have grown into experienced playmakers in 2016.

Junior quarterback Justin Durkes has passed for 1,641 yards and rushed for 220 yards, junior running back Jack Rhoades has rushed for 1,176 yards, receiver Donald Guerrant has 657 yards, and another receiver, Trevon McCarter, has 770 yards receiving, 465 yards rushing and has scored 21 touchdowns.

“Last year when Mitchell could get 31/2 to 4 yards a carry, and he never hardly fumbled, we moved the ball and defensively we were playing well, so I decided a lot of times not to open it up because I didn’t want to rely on a sophomore quarterback and sophomore receivers and a sophomore running back,” Woodlan coach Sherwood Haydock said. “I didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on them.

“A lot of times sophomores, when they play varsity and the next year they are juniors, a lot of them don’t improve very much, but this year’s group, the super seven I like to call them that started last year as sophomores, they all improved dramatically.

“It was harder than everybody thinks to keep running the ball with Mitchell because I wanted (to throw more). That’s what has made us different (this year) is that if you don’t cover us up somewhere, Durkes will check off and go right to it. We are spreading the field.”

So more is, well more, this year for the Warriors, especially with a veteran offensive line that returned four starters from last year.

“It has been a very explosive team because of those guys really improved, and they are tremendously fast,” Haydock said. “Add them to the four offensive linemen, and we have been really explosive.”

And the No. 1 ranking hasn’t changed the team’s mentality.

“I think I was more excited because I knew what that meant,” Haydock said of the top ranking. “I knew how hard that was to get, and it was quite a program achievement. The guys were, ‘Oh well we won a lot of games, we should be voted high.’ The coaches took more pride in it than the players.

“To us, we just try to go out and play and have scores like we have had in the past. We have to try to think what are we supposed to do and not about the attention.”

Both the Warriors and Jets are 5-0 in the ACAC.

“It is going to be a great game,” Haydock said.

