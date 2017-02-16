Young Chargers bank on senior to make splash

Swimming Sectionals at South Side 5:30 p.m. today; 9:15 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday Teams: Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Canterbury, Concordia, Northrop, North Side, Snider, South Side, Wayne, Homestead at Jay County 5:30 p.m. today; 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday Teams: Adams Central, Bellmont, Blackford, Bluffton, Delta, Jay County, Muncie Burris, Muncie Central, Norwell, South Adams at Warsaw 5:30 p.m. today; 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday Teams: Cass, Columbia City, Culver Academies, Huntington North, Logansport, Manchester, Oregon-Davis, Pioneer, Plymouth, Rochester, Tippecanoe Valley, Wabash, Warsaw at Concord 5:30 p.m. today; 9 a.m., 1 p.m. Saturday Teams: Angola, Concord, DeKalb, East Noble, Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Fremont, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble

Carroll senior Jackson Kent has been making a point to enjoy his final season with the Chargers, the efforts of which culminate in this week’s sectional and next weekend’s state championship meets.

Even though the senior has signed to continue his career at Missouri, the process of getting to that point made his junior year rather hectic.

“Last year was really stressful with recruiting,” he said, “but once I got that out of the way, I’ve been able to concentrate on training and school and getting ready for the end of the season and really focus on that.”

Missouri won out over others, such as Columbia, the Naval Academy, Texas Christian and Indiana.

“I really liked how they’ve come on in the past few years,” Kent said. “They used to be not very good in the Big 12 and beginning of the SEC and slowly progressed their way up in the nation and as high as No. 2 in the coaches poll.”

Despite the added stress, Kent did well at last year’s state meet. He was a member of the state champion 400-yard freestyle relay team, the third-place 200-medley relay team and finished sixth in the 200-individual medley and seventh in the 100 freestyle.

“Jackson’s been to state the previous three years so he’s pretty comfortable in that situation,” Carroll coach John Gibson said, “and that’s definitely what our focus is for him, state. He’s doing one event different than last year. He’s doing the 100 fly; last year he did 100 free.

“He’s looking really good. That’s his focus, just doing some decent swims at sectionals, but we’re going to peak at state for him. His leadership at sectional and state will be crucial for our younger guys.”

Gibson has coached Kent in club since Kent was “12 or 13” (years old) and throughout his high school career.

“He’s really grown in a lot of different ways, in and out of the pool,” Gibson said. “He’s really matured and evolved into an elite swimmer, learning what he needs to do training-wise in and out of the pool, so it’s been a really neat thing to watch.

“There’s no 200 (yard) butterfly in high school but that’s one of his focuses. Trying to get that better for meets after high school and into college, that will be the big event for him.”

Much like its female counterpart, the Carroll boys swim team is reliant on the underclassmen.

“I’ve only got two seniors boys swimming at sectional,” Gibson said. “There’s a few juniors but only two seniors – Jackson and Parker Bull.

“Both Jackson and Parker were a part of our championship relay last year, so they’ve got really great experience in that environment. Their leadership will be crucial for us this weekend and next weekend.”

Kent said he believes the girls team winning the sectional title and finishing in the top 10 at state could provide the young Carroll boys team with motivation.

“I think it’s gives them confidence going into this seeing that the training has been working, especially under new coaching from middle school to high school,” Kent said of his younger teammates. “It’s good to see how they’ve progressed throughout the year, and it was good to see how well the girls did at sectionals and state, too.”

The biggest goal the Chargers have is lifting the sectional trophy at the end of the meet. Carroll won the sectional in 2014 and 2015 but Homestead won last year’s title 525.5-501.

“Hopefully, we want to give Homestead a run for their money,” Gibson said. “They’re defending champions, so we’ll do what we need to do Thursday night to get enough points to get the trophy back to Carroll next year.”

