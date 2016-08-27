Highlights

Scoreboard

Dwenger 30, North Side 6

Luers 21, Wayne 13

Homestead 27, Concordia 26

Snider 41, Carroll 7

Northrop 35, South Side 20

Whitko 20, Columbia City 14

Garrett 28, DeKalb 14

East Noble 47, Warsaw 42

Eastbrook 47, Huntington N. 7

Leo 34, Angola 17

New Haven 62, Lakeland 26

Heritage 27, Norwell 13

South Adams 10, Bellmont 7

Bluffton 12, Manchester 7

Adams Central 28, Eastside 14

Southern Wells 18, Fremont 7

Woodlan 53, Prairie Heights 0

North Miami 37, C. Noble 13

Churubusco 18, Cass 12 (OT)

Wawasee 48, West Noble 7

Player of the week

To vote for The Journal Gazette Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek. Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.

Peak performers

ANDREW MCCORMICK, EAST NOBLE

452 passing yards, 6 passing TDs; rushing TD

DYLAN HUNLEY, EAST NOBLE

326 receiving yards, 4 TDs

NISHAWN JONES,

NEW HAVEN

4 total TDs

JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN

205 rushing yards, TD

TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN

145 receiving yards, 3 TDs