Highlights

Scoreboard
Dwenger 30, North Side 6
Luers 21, Wayne 13
Homestead 27, Concordia 26
Snider 41, Carroll 7
Northrop 35, South Side 20
Whitko 20, Columbia City 14
Garrett 28, DeKalb 14
East Noble 47, Warsaw 42
Eastbrook 47, Huntington N. 7
Leo 34, Angola 17
New Haven 62, Lakeland 26
Heritage 27, Norwell 13
South Adams 10, Bellmont 7
Bluffton 12, Manchester 7
Adams Central 28, Eastside 14
Southern Wells 18, Fremont 7
Woodlan 53, Prairie Heights 0
North Miami 37, C. Noble 13
Churubusco 18, Cass 12 (OT)
Wawasee 48, West Noble 7
Player of the week
Peak performers
ANDREW MCCORMICK, EAST NOBLE
452 passing yards, 6 passing TDs; rushing TD
DYLAN HUNLEY, EAST NOBLE
326 receiving yards, 4 TDs
NISHAWN JONES,
NEW HAVEN
4 total TDs
JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN
205 rushing yards, TD
TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN
145 receiving yards, 3 TDs