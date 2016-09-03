Highlights

Scoreboard
Snider 41, Concordia 21
Homestead 38, Bishop Luers 27
Wayne 29, Northrop 28
Carroll 49, North Side 0
Bishop Dwenger 38, South Side 20
Bellmont 28, Columbia City 12
East Noble 42, Huntington North 0
Leo 38, Norwell 14
New Haven at DeKalb, ppd.
Adams Central 17, Lapel 6
South Adams 56, Bluffton 0
Woodlan 45, Heritage 10
Jay County 40, Southern Wells 12
Angola 49, Fremont 7
Eastside 49, West Noble 14
Fairfield 28, Central Noble 10
Garrett 7, Churubusco 6
Northridge 21, Wawasee 20, 2 OT
Plymouth 17, Warsaw 10
Whitko 36, Maconaquah 7
Peak performers
JORDAN PRESLEY, HOMESTEAD
255 rushing yards, 3 TDs
CAM SMITH, GARRETT
9 carries, 38 yards on game-clinching drive, game-winning TD
IAN MILLER, CARROLL
214 passing yards, 2 TDs
JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN
184 yards rushing, TD
GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO
144 yards rushing, 2 TDs
MONEY WOODS, SNIDER
143 yards rushing, 2 TDs
MARCUS TEETER, SOUTH ADAMS
119 passing yards and 1 passing TD, 2 rushing TDs
CHRISTIAN COVINGTON, SNIDER
118 rushing yards, 2 TDs
TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN
109 rushing yards, 2 TDs
JORDAN SCHMELING, CARROLL
100 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Player of the week
To vote for The Journal Gazette Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek. Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.