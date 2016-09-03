Highlights

Scoreboard

Snider 41, Concordia 21

Homestead 38, Bishop Luers 27

Wayne 29, Northrop 28

Carroll 49, North Side 0

Bishop Dwenger 38, South Side 20

Bellmont 28, Columbia City 12

East Noble 42, Huntington North 0

Leo 38, Norwell 14

New Haven at DeKalb, ppd.

Adams Central 17, Lapel 6

South Adams 56, Bluffton 0

Woodlan 45, Heritage 10

Jay County 40, Southern Wells 12

Angola 49, Fremont 7

Eastside 49, West Noble 14

Fairfield 28, Central Noble 10

Garrett 7, Churubusco 6

Northridge 21, Wawasee 20, 2 OT

Plymouth 17, Warsaw 10

Whitko 36, Maconaquah 7

Peak performers

JORDAN PRESLEY, HOMESTEAD

255 rushing yards, 3 TDs

CAM SMITH, GARRETT

9 carries, 38 yards on game-clinching drive, game-winning TD

IAN MILLER, CARROLL

214 passing yards, 2 TDs

JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN

184 yards rushing, TD

GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO

144 yards rushing, 2 TDs

MONEY WOODS, SNIDER

143 yards rushing, 2 TDs

MARCUS TEETER, SOUTH ADAMS

119 passing yards and 1 passing TD, 2 rushing TDs

CHRISTIAN COVINGTON, SNIDER

118 rushing yards, 2 TDs

TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN

109 rushing yards, 2 TDs

JORDAN SCHMELING, CARROLL

100 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Player of the week

