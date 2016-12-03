Peak performers

Boys

Rylie Schane, Heritage: Had 17 points in a 41-40 win over Leo on Friday

Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park: Scored 33 points in 72-71 overtime win against Clinton Christian on Tuesday

Lucas Kroft, Blackhawk Christian: Had 23 points in a 78-76 win over New Haven on Friday

Girls

Darshana Nathan, South Side: Scored 20 points in a 79-72 win over Snider on Friday

Taylor Bradley, Bishop Luers: Scored 17 points in 72-28 win over Northridge on Friday

Alexis Dellinger, South Adams: Had 28 points in 65-30 win over Muncie Burris on Thursday

To vote for Player of the Week, go to http://www.journalgazette.net/hoopsplayeroftheweek