December 03, 2016 1:01 AM
Peak performers
Boys
Rylie Schane, Heritage: Had 17 points in a 41-40 win over Leo on Friday
Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park: Scored 33 points in 72-71 overtime win against Clinton Christian on Tuesday
Lucas Kroft, Blackhawk Christian: Had 23 points in a 78-76 win over New Haven on Friday
Girls
Darshana Nathan, South Side: Scored 20 points in a 79-72 win over Snider on Friday
Taylor Bradley, Bishop Luers: Scored 17 points in 72-28 win over Northridge on Friday
Alexis Dellinger, South Adams: Had 28 points in 65-30 win over Muncie Burris on Thursday
