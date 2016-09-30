Iconic black Olympians honored

LOCALLY Goalball team joins ceremony The U.S. men’s national goalball team, which won the silver medal at the Paralympics this summer in Rio de Janeiro, was among visitors at the White House on Thursday as part of the ceremony honoring the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams. The goalball team lived and trained in Fort Wayne at the Turnstone Center. After not qualifying for the Games four years ago, the team, which features Fort Wayne’s Jeff Butler, got its first silver since 2004. In June, the United States Association of Blind Athletes, in conjunction with Turnstone, broke ground on the Goalball Athlete Housing on the Turnstone campus. The project is expected to cost more than $400,000. – Journal Gazette

WASHINGTON – Relatives of Jesse Owens and America’s 17 other black athletes from the 1936 Olympics were welcomed to the White House on Thursday by President Barack Obama for the acknowledgment they didn’t receive along with their white counterparts 80 years ago.

Along with the relatives of the 1936 African-American Olympians, gloved-fist protesters Tommie Smith and John Carlos and members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams met the president and first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama congratulated the Rio athletes, thanked Smith and Carlos for waking up Americans in 1968, and praised 1936 Olympians who made a statement in front of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.

After running down a list of accomplishments of U.S. athletes in Rio, Obama singled out some people who “paved the way” for the current diverse team, including Owens, Smith and Carlos.

Owens winning four gold medals and being snubbed by Hitler is a piece of American history, but Obama made sure to note that the accomplishments at the 1936 Berlin Olympics weren’t just about him.

“It was other African-American athletes in the middle of Nazi Germany under the gaze of Adolf Hitler than put a lie to notions of racial superiority – whooped ’em and taught them a thing or two about democracy and taught them a thing or two about the American character,” Obama said. “We’re honored to have many of their families here today.”

They also shared it with Smith and Carlos, who made their own American history 48 years ago when they raised their gloved fists on the medals stand at the Mexico City Olympics after the 200-meter sprint in what they called “a human rights salute.”

United States Olympic CEO Scott Blackmun said the historic White House visits were meant in part to “pay tribute to all the progress that has come since.” Owens said in interviews over the years that in 1936, President Franklin Roosevelt never sent him any words of congratulations or an invitation to the White House.

Marlene Owens Rankin and Beverly Owens Prather represented their father Thursday. Granddaughter Marlene Dortch said Tuesday night that her family members and others going to the White House to see Obama would have made her grandfather “so happy.”