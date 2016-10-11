FILE- In this London, Friday, Aug. 10, 2012 file photo, Russia's Tatyana Lysenko celebrates winning gold in the women's hammer throw final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
October 11, 2016 12:16 PM
Russian stripped of 2012 Olympic women's hammer throw gold
Associated Press
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Russian hammer thrower Tatyana Lysenko has been stripped of her gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after testing positive in reanalysis of her stored doping samples.
The IOC says Lysenko tested positive for the steroid turinabol and has been retroactively disqualified from the games.
The Russian Olympic Committee was ordered to secure the return of her gold medal "as soon as possible."
The gold now stands to go to Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk, who finished second in London. It would be the second Olympic gold for Wlodarczyk, who won the title at the Rio de Janeiro Games in August.
The IOC stores doping samples for 10 years to allow them to be retested when new methods become available.
The IOC recorded a total of 98 positive cases in retests of samples from London and the 2008 Beijing Games.