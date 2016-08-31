Swiss supreme court rejects Russian Paralympic ban appeal

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Switzerland's supreme court says it has dismissed Russia's appeal to compete at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal says its judge dismissed the Russian Paralympic Committee's request for an interim ruling overturning a ban by the International Paralympic Committee because of state-sponsored doping.

The court says the Russian body had not demonstrated it had fulfilled all its obligations to anti-doping rules.

Russia's request that individual athletes be allowed to compete was also rejected because they were not specified parties to appeals against the ban.

Russia lost 267 entries for the Rio Paralympics, which will be held from Sept. 7-18.