US men's goalball team falls short in gold medal game

The U.S. men’s goalball team took a difficult path to the gold medal game against Lithuania on Friday but settled for silver after running into a buzz saw as Lithuania won 14-8.

Matt Simpson led the U.S. with four goals, while Daryl Walker, Joe Hamilton, Tyler Merren and Andy Jenks netted one goal each.

“That team (Lithuania) is a ­really good team,” Simpson said in a USABA.org news release. “They’ve been at this game for a really long time. It’s their time. It’s an honor to play against those guys, and I couldn’t be happier for them, even though we’re at the wrong end of it.”

After going 2-2 in the “Group of Death,” the U.S. men defeated Germany in the quarterfinals and host nation Brazil in the semifinals.

The U.S. men qualified for the 2018 IBSA World Championships in Malmo, Sweden, which will be their first opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The U.S. team trained at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

In the women’s bronze medal game, the U.S. defeated Brazil 3-2. Jen Armbruster, who will retire after Rio, scored twice for the U.S.

“It’s good to go home with a medal for sure,” Armbruster said in a USABA.org news release. “But it means a lot to go out representing our country on the medal stand.”

It was the sixth Paralympic medal in women’s goalball for the U.S.

In wheelchair rugby, the United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat No. 3 Japan 57-56 in overtime in the last game of pool play for both countries.

Jeff Butler of Fort Wayne plays for the undefeated U.S., which will play in today’s semifinal against either Canada or Australia.

The U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team won its third gold medal in the last four Paralympic Games by defeating defending champion Germany, 62-45. It’s the fourth gold medal in women’s wheelchair basketball for the Americans, who finished unbeaten.