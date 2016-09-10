US men win goalball opener in Rio

The U.S. men’s Paralympic goalball team has quickly showed it has a well-rounded game to compete in the toughest group in the Paralympic Games.

The American team, which trained at Turnstone, defeated China 5-2 in their first game of preliminary play in Rio de Janeiro.

Two-time Paralympian Joe Hamilton scored three times, and first-time Paralympian John Kusku scored twice for the United States.

The Americans will play four games in Group B with the top four teams from each group move on to the quarterfinals.

Group B, given the moniker “group of death,” has six of the top teams in the world that are all medal contenders – U.S. China, Lithuania, Japan, Finland and Turkey.

“To come out here and play flawless three-on-three defense, which is a priority for our defense in this tournament, really feels great,” Hamilton said.

“We had the perfect amount of energy; didn’t let ourselves get too up or too down and that’s exactly what you need to do in this sport.”

Hamilton and Kusku, as well as four-time Paralympian Tyler Merren, played the entire game without substitutions.

“I feel good about my performance,” Kusku said. “It was incredible to be out there.”

Next up, the U.S. will play world champion Lithuania.

“They’re the best in the world, so we just got to go get ’em,” Hamilton said.

After Lithuania, the U.S. will play Finland and Turkey before quarterfinals begin Wednesday.

The U.S. women’s team won by forfeit after Algeria failed to show up for the afternoon game. The United States will next play Sunday against Japan.