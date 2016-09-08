US swimmer Jessica Long opens with a silver at Paralympics

RIO DE JANEIRO – U.S. swimmer Jessica Long hugged Australian Lakeisha Patterson when the women's 400 freestyle final was over and offered congratulations. Long had a medal in her fourth Paralympics, but Patterson took the gold and the world record.

"I wish it went a little differently," said Long, one of the most-decorated U.S. Paralympians, who is competing in nine races at the Rio Games.

"I think the only hard part about that is adding time in one of my best races. But at the same time, I've overcome some really bad shoulder injuries. So I'm really proud that I finished, and even signed up for the race."

Patterson's time of 4 minutes, 40.33 seconds nipped Long's previous record of 4:40.44.

"Jess is an amazing person and a really great, fierce competitor," Patterson said. "She's achieved so much. To be able to have my idol come up to me and say she's proud of me — it was really quite bittersweet. And that's going to stick with me for a long time."

The 24-year-old Long now has 18 medals overall, a dozen of them gold.