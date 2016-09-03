Hard-serving American Sock advances

NEW YORK – Before Jack Sock took on 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the third round, the American acknowledged that, as of a couple of years ago, simply making it that far would have made him, to use two of his words, “satisfied” and “excited.”

Now Sock, 23, wants more. He thinks his game and his mindset are ready for deep Grand Slam runs. And the way he overwhelmed the No. 7-seeded Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in a little more than 11/2 hours Friday to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time, who would doubt Sock?

“Just all around, I think I’m putting things together, better and better,” said the 26th-seeded Sock. “I definitely feel more confident out there in everything I’m doing.”

Against Cilic, who followed up his title with a semifinal appearance a year ago, Sock won all 14 of his service games, never facing so much as one break point. Not much of a surprise there on a hard court for a guy whose game is best known for two parts – “‘serving and forehand’ is what I hear all the time,” Sock said.

But on this windy afternoon, Sock showed off other improving parts of his repertoire. Sure, he delivered 10 forehand winners, but he also produced four on the backhand side (Cilic only had two). And as good as his serving was, with a top speed of 138 mph and 86 percent of first-serve points won, Sock’s returns were in fine form, too: He broke Cilic four times.

“He’s a very dangerous guy in these kind of conditions,” Cilic said, “where the ball is coming off pretty fast, off the court.”

Other men into the round of 16 included No. 1-seeded and defending champion Novak Djokovic, No. 10 Gael Monfils, No. 24 Lucas Pouille, and 2006 Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis, who ended the career-best showing of American qualifier Ryan Harrison by beating him 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1.

At night, Rafael Nadal won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 over Andrey Kuznetsov.

Friday’s most stirring win came when No. 8 Madison Keys of the U.S. was down 5-1 in the third set before edging Japanese teen Naomi Osaka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

She’ll now face two-time U.S. Open runner-up and former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, whose ranking is all the way down to 74th after a series of losses and injuries but followed up her win over 2004 champion and No. 9 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova by defeating Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1.

Other women who won included No. 7 Roberta Vinci, who stopped Serena Williams’ Grand Slam bid a year ago in New York, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, No. 13 Johanna Konta and Anastasija Sevastova, the player who beat French Open champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round. No. 12 Dominika Cibulkova lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Lesia Tsurenko.

“In the end, the head does a lot,” Vinci said. “If you think negatively, it’s hard to get out of tense moments. So I try to think about what I did last year, what I’ve done in other years.”