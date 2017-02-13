Ilitch's dream powered renaissance in Detroit

People like to crack jokes about Detroit. We’ve all heard them. They are about crime, guns, bankruptcy and decrepit houses. The funny thing is, most of the jibes aren’t accurate anymore. Detroit is on its way to being an amazing place to live. Good luck finding a good, affordable place to move to downtown.

So when I think of Mike Ilitch and his contributions to the state in which I grew up, what immediately comes to mind isn’t actually the sports teams he owned – the Red Wings and the Tigers. I think of the Detroit that would have been if he hadn’t come along.

Long before Dan Gilbert began buying up land and reinventing the downtown developments, Ilitch kept it alive through pizza, pucks and pennants.

The Red Wings are building a new stadium. The Pistons are moving back downtown, far away from The Palace of Auburn Hills. Heck, the Lions hosted a Super Bowl at Ford Field.

None of that happens if Ilitch, the founder of Little Caesars – say it with me, “Pizza, Pizza” – didn’t resist the urge to follow the Pistons and Lions to the suburbs. Without Ilitch, Detroit isn’t one of the country’s best sports towns, a place that restaurateurs are migrating to, and close to reclaiming its rightful place among the nation’s great cities.

Ilitch, who died Friday at 87, was fiercely loyal to his hometown and, simply, one of the great owners in U.S. sports history.

There were certainly some lean early years that we Red Wings fans call “The Dead Wings Era.” But Ilitch, who bought the team in 1982, did what fans always want their owners to do: Spend the necessary money to bring in the best coaches – Scotty Bowman and Mike Babcock – not let icons including Steve Yzerman or Nicklas Lidstrom leave for other teams, make huge trades and signings for players such as Dominik Hašek, hire smart people like Jim Devellano and Ken Holland to run the team and stay out of their way and not mess with iconic logos or jerseys.

Under his stewardship, the Red Wings became the power of the NHL – 25 straight years in the playoffs and four Stanley Cup championships – and Detroit became the epicenter of hockey in the U.S. known as “Hockeytown.”

When he bought the Tigers in 1992 from a less-popular pizza mogul, Tom Monaghan of Domino’s, people wondered if he could replicate his hockey success with the baseball organization for which he’d played in the minor leagues. The Tigers didn’t win Ilitch a championship, but they went to two World Series, hired Jim Leyland to manage and Dave Dombrowski to be general manager and brought in stars Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera.

Comerica Park, which replaced storied Tiger Stadium, became one of the great MLB parks, its creation helping to spark a Motor City rebirth.

As a suburbanite, going to downtown Detroit in the 1980s and early ’90s was something you rarely did. It wasn’t safe. There wasn’t much to do. It was a waypoint en route to Windsor, Ontario, where the casinos and nightlife were more attractive or a place where secondary acts held their concerts. Eminem’s movie “8 Mile” was pretty accurate.

But I had Red Wings tickets and seeing the Winged Wheelers with Sergei Fedorov and Bob Probert, Crazy Bread in lap, became cool. Getting dressed up and going to Joe Louis Arena on New Year’s Eve made for a hot date. Ilitch’s investments in such things as the Fox Theatre defied what everyone else seemed to be doing – getting as far away from the Detroit River as possible – and he helped make it stylish to go to Greektown or Corktown.

Nowadays, there are casinos, high-end restaurants and Little Caesars arena close to completion, thanks to an owner the antithesis of Jeffery Loria, who somehow mismanaged the Miami Marlins from a $158 million investment to potential valuation of $1.6 billion. While Loria cried poverty and swindled Miami taxpayers into a new stadium, Ilitch softened criticism of his arena dealings by developing land and contributing to Wayne State University.

Ilitch seemed to borrow the best attributes of other sports owners – sprinkle some Jerry Buss with a lot of Art Rooney, a smattering of Jerry Jones and even some Robert Kraft – but I can’t readily remember any bad traits.

While sports fans outside of Detroit might not even have known Ilitch’s name, they tasted his food or watched his teams and, by extension, helped propel his dream of making Detroit thrive. For that, Michiganders are thankful.

Justin A. Cohn is a writer for The Journal Gazette and has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1997. He can be reached by email jcohn@jg.net; phone, 461-8429; or fax 461-8648.