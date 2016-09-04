Serena shoulders past 3rd-round opponent

NEW YORK – So about that inflamed right shoulder that was supposed to hinder Serena Williams at the U.S. Open as she seeks a record 23rd major title: It sure seems to be just fine.

“Definitely feels solid,” Williams said.

Not sure? There’s plenty of evidence. No need to take her word – or her coach’s – for it.

Look at the way Williams beat 47th-ranked Johanna Larsson 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows and collect the 307th Grand Slam match victory of her career, surpassing Martina Navratilova for most by a woman in the Open era and equaling Roger Federer for most by anyone since 1968.

Williams had a half-dozen aces, bringing her total this week to 31. She faced only one break point and saved it. She compiled a 24-5 total edge in winners.

“Tennis-wise, I think it was very satisfying in all aspects. It’s not perfect, of course,” said her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. “But for someone who didn’t play much matches in the last two months, I think she’s competitive.”

Now there’s an understatement.

“There is no pain. Maybe she feels a little. I don’t know; I’m not in her shoulder. But I see she plays normal. She serves normal. At practice, she serves the quantity that we usually do, full power,” Mouratoglou said. “So I don’t see any problem. And she doesn’t even talk about it. I know it’s under control now.”

That sounds like bad news for upcoming opponents, starting with 52nd-ranked Yaroslava Shvedova, who advanced to the round of 16 in New York for the first time by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 7-5.

Monday’s other fourth-round women’s matchups will be No. 5 Simona Halep vs. No. 11 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 4 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Ana Konjuh. Venus Williams advanced by beating No. 26 Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-2. In that half of the draw, only the players with the last name Williams have won a Grand Slam title; the sisters could meet in the semifinals a year after Serena eliminated Venus in the quarters.

Two past men’s champions, Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, moved into the fourth round.

Murray, who won the 2012 U.S. Open, had trouble in the first two sets, but eventually became more patient during baseline exchanges and took control for a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Paolo Lorenzi. Murray faces No. 22 Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16.

Del Potro’s resurgence continued with a 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 11 David Ferrer. For a spot in the quarterfinals, Del Potro will now need to get past No. 8 Dominic Thiem, who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Williams is 4-0 against Shvedova, taking 8 of 9 sets. Shvedova is best known for the first “golden set” in the Open era: She won all 24 points of the first set of a victory over Sara Errani at Wimbledon in 2012.