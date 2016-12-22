Soccer star sees growth in camp

If you go Beasley Holiday Camp When: Today and Friday; Tuesday through Dec. 29 Fundamentals, ages 5-6: 9 a.m.-noon Goalkeepers/strikers, ages 9-17: 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Dec. 29 Day Camp, ages 7-17: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: The Plex North, 1807 E California Road Information: BeasleyNationalSoccerSchool.com

When DaMarcus Beasley left the Chicago Fire to continue his professional club career in Europe, one of his goals was to return to Fort Wayne and give back to the community.

With the development of the Beasley National Soccer School, the 34-year-old defender has found the opportunity to do just that.

“It’s gotten bigger and grown to different states,” he said. “First and foremost, I wanted to come back to Fort Wayne and not find the next (Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo but just put on something for kids to actually enjoy but at the same time, work and try to get better.”

This year’s camp runs today and Friday and continues Tuesday through next Thursday with Beasley in attendance.

“Those are the days that I’ll be home, working with the kids seeing everybody,” he said. “I’m really excited. It’s been a long time since I’ve been home and being a part of my camps.

“We’ve gotten great feedback the past seven or eight years since we’ve had the camp. We have camps in Ohio, Michigan and the big one in Fort Wayne. Our goal is to let the kids play, structure different things and have fun and get what they can out of it.”

It was announced last week that Beasley was among the 11 MLS players to receive an invitation to the United States National Team training camp in Carson, California. That camp starts Jan. 11.

Beasley was on four World Cup rosters in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 and played under newly appointed head coach Bruce Arena in Arena’s first stint at the position.

“I’m excited first and foremost,” Beasley said about the national camp. “Interested in coming back and of course there’s always going to be interest. I love my team, but I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my daughter and being able to be with her instead of every single month having to play a game.

“I’m excited. I’m taking it one camp at a time. It’s not about making the World Cup team, right now it’s preseason, getting fit, having a good showing in the games and the camps.”

Arena was appointed after the dismissal of Juergen Klinsmann as the head of the national team in November. The U.S. team lost its first two 2018 World Cup qualifiers and it was apparent something had to change.

“There are a lot of differences in every coach,” Beasley said. “Both have strong qualities in how they want us to play. I learned a lot from both coaches. I’ve enjoyed playing for both coaches over the past 12 years or 15 or whatever it’s been.

“I think the appointment of Bruce was important and the right decision. Obviously it was tough losing Juergen, he was a good coach. It happens. When results don’t go your way, the first thing you do is change the coach. That’s just the game of football and how it is. We have to look forward.”

Between 2004 and 2014, Beasley played on clubs in the Netherlands, England, Scotland, Germany and Mexico before returning to Major League Soccer in the U.S. with Houston Dynamo.

There have been a lot of changes in those years, and Beasley is looking forward to the continued development of the league and the talent it’s producing.

“The MLS has gotten some of the best players in the world. Some people say that it’s when they’re getting a little older, but at the same time, I think that brings a lot of good awareness of the talent of the MLS,” he said. “We’re only going to get better.”

areichel@jg.net