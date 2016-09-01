FILE - In this July 14, 2013, file photo, soccer legend Franz Beckenbaueris shown prior to a friendly soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona in the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, southern Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Swiss open 2006 World Cup criminal case against Beckenbauer
GRAHAM DUNBAR | Associated Press
ZURICH – Swiss federal prosecutors say they have opened criminal proceedings against Franz Beckenbauer and three other German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee for financial wrongdoing.
Switzerland's attorney general's office says the four are suspected of fraud, money laundering, criminal mismanagement and misappropriation relating to a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7.3 million) linked to FIFA.
Swiss prosecutors say evidence was collected Thursday at "eight separate locations" in Germany and Austria.
Three suspects are past or current members of the FIFA executive committee: Beckenbauer, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach.
Niersbach, whose term expires in 2019, has been banned for one year by the FIFA ethics committee for not reporting suspected wrongdoing.
The fourth suspect is Horst Schmidt, vice president of the 2006 organizing committee.