Swiss open 2006 World Cup criminal case against Beckenbauer

ZURICH – Swiss federal prosecutors say they have opened criminal proceedings against Franz Beckenbauer and three other German members of the 2006 World Cup organizing committee for financial wrongdoing.

Switzerland's attorney general's office says the four are suspected of fraud, money laundering, criminal mismanagement and misappropriation relating to a payment of 6.7 million euros ($7.3 million) linked to FIFA.

Swiss prosecutors say evidence was collected Thursday at "eight separate locations" in Germany and Austria.

Three suspects are past or current members of the FIFA executive committee: Beckenbauer, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach.

Niersbach, whose term expires in 2019, has been banned for one year by the FIFA ethics committee for not reporting suspected wrongdoing.

The fourth suspect is Horst Schmidt, vice president of the 2006 organizing committee.