'Championship or bust' for K's

Komets captain Jamie Schaafsma has said “it’s championship or bust” this season, and his teammates have taken notice. Especially among the 15 players who donned the fireball logo last season and have returned, there is a feeling that there was business left unfinished when they lost to the eventual-champion Allen Americans in five games.

“Obviously, a lot of guys wanted to come back, and that’s a big thing,” said forward Garrett Thompson, one of the returning players for the Komets, who opened training camp Monday at Memorial Coliseum.

“Last year, during playoff time and the whole season, everybody just bought in and was focusing on the same goal. Everybody wanted to win. I think it’s big that a lot of the core has come back. We want to accomplish more than we did last year.”

Last season, the Komets went 40-23-9 (the fifth best record in the league), won a division title, came back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to defeat Cincinnati in a seven-game playoff series, and swept Utah in four. Then came the series with Allen, in which they were 0-2 at the Coliseum and 0-2 in overtime games.

“Every year that I’ve been here, we’ve gone further and further in the playoffs,” said forward Mike Embach, who is entering his fourth season with the Komets, making him and Shawn Szydlowski the longest-tenured players on the roster.

“Last season, it was disappointing the way that ended. I thought we had a good team and we could have done it. For whatever reason, that Allen series didn’t go our way, and we get to play them again in the (fifth) game of the year (Oct. 28 at the Coliseum).”

Before then, much must be sorted out. The Komets have three preseason games – Friday at the Coliseum against the Indy Fuel, Saturday in Indianapolis and Monday at the Coliseum against the Brampton Beast – and must pare down their roster of 32 to about 21. Nine players, including Szydlowski and goaltender Eric Hartzell, were trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League, and there’s no telling when they’ll be back.

The Komets open their 65th regular season Oct. 14 at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards.

The Komets have won nine playoff championships, most recently in 2012 in the Central Hockey League, but not many seasons ended as sourly as the last one.

“The guys who were here last year, we’re going to use it (as motivation). We thought we were good enough last season to win it. We came up short, obviously, but we felt like we could have done a better job,” said Schaafsma, who is now a player/assistant coach. “It’s good to have those feelings and kind of remember how tough it was. It gives you a little bit of motivation this (season). But at the same time, we have a lot of new guys coming in, and it’s important for us to get familiar with them and build some chemistry with the new guys, and remember that we have a new team and a new identity.”

