'Wait it out' approach helps Embach end drought

Komets at Quad City When: 7:30 p.m. today Radio: 1190 AM, 107.5 FM

Most hockey players in a scoring slump worry too much about it, gripping their sticks more tightly and taking shots they wouldn’t usually take. Of course, that makes them even less likely to score and the slump intensifies.

Komets forward Mike Embach was in a recent drought and took the opposite approach by not focusing on it. Now, that slump is a fading memory.

“I’m the complete opposite,” he said. “If I worry about it, I’ll be a mental head case. I can’t deal with that. There’s only room up here (in my head) for me.”

Of course, it helped that the Komets continued winning as Embach tallied only one goal from Nov. 13 to Dec. 18. He had only six assists, too, as the Komets went 8-5-1.

“We were winning, so it’s not like I needed to put pressure on myself,” said Embach, who last season had 23 goals and 53 points in 54 games for the Komets.

“Guys were joking around with me in here, too. ‘It’s coming. When it rains, it pours. So just wait it out.’ If we were losing, then I’d have been feeling more like I needed to be scoring goals and I would have been putting more pressure on myself. Here, with the group of guys we have, everyone was contributing so it was fine. But of course personally, for me, I would have liked more goals.”

Embach’s teammates were correct. Since breaking out of his slump in a 4-3 victory over the Quad City Mallards on Dec. 21 at Moline, Illinois, where the Komets play at 7:30 p.m. today, Embach has netted a goal in three of five games and accrued eight points.

Helping matters was that coach Gary Graham reunited him with longtime linemate Shawn Szydlowski, who was selected a starter for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, and Mike Cazzola, one of the top rookies in the ECHL.

“Both of those guys know how to put up points. That’s obvious,” Embach said.

Szydlowski is tied for fourth in the league in goals (19) and tied for second in points (45). He was chosen to start in the Jan. 18 game at Glens Falls, New York, by coaches, team captains, reporters, broadcasters and media-relations directors.

The game will pit the All-Stars against the host Adirondack Thunder, in a non-traditional format of 5-on-5 followed by 4-on-4 and 3-on-3 play that will be broadcast on NHL Network. The other starters will be Tulsa goaltender Jamie Phillips, defensemen Justin Agosta of Manchester and Jacob MacDonald of Toledo, and forwards Chad Costello of Allen and former Komet Peter Sivak of Alaska.

Among the reserves, no other players were chosen from Fort Wayne (18-9-3), which is coming off Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Toledo that prompted Graham to lambaste his players for their inability to stop taking penalties. Quad City (18-10-2), which is one point behind Fort Wayne for third place in the Central Division, has won seven of its last 10 games, but will have to figure out a way to stop the line of Szydlowski, Embach and Cazzola, which has been on a tear.

Cazzola is tied for the rookie lead in goals (13) and is second in points (32), two behind Toledo’s Tylor Spink, and has helped Embach tally at least a point in five straight games.

This isn’t to say Embach’s value was diminished during his slump; he just contributed in other ways then.

“I just couldn’t get the puck into the net,” said Embach, who has totaled six goals and 22 points in 24 games this season. “I don’t know what was going on. So I just tried to do the little things, like block shots or hit guys. I was waiting for one to go off my face and in or something. Finally (Jason Binkley helped get) me that one goal in Quad City and we’ve been doing good since.”

Kyle Thomas is on an eight-game point-scoring streak for the Komets. He has six goals and 13 points in the run.

jcohn@jg.net