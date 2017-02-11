1st-time Komets key OT victory

Forwards Colin Mulvey and Travis Ewanyk sure know how to make an entrance.

To cement a 5-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night for the Komets, Ewanyk intercepted a clearing attempt by the Western Conference-worst Indy Fuel and sent a pass to Mulvey, who netted a shot from the left circle in the 3-on-3 overtime at Memorial Coliseum.

Ewanyk, who had two assists, and Mulvey, who totaled a team-best eight shots, were playing their first game with the Komets as they pulled within eight points of Central Division-leading Toledo.

“I’m lucky I got to play with great players tonight,” said Mulvey, who had only two practices with the Komets after being acquired, along with Ewanyk, in the Tuesday trade with the Idaho Steelheads for Brady Vail. “They’ve got a great team here from top to bottom, and I was the beneficiary side of a great play by Ewy tonight.”

For the third consecutive game, the Komets tallied a season high for shots and they needed all 59 of them to overcome an early three-goal Fuel lead and a controversial call by referee Mike Sheehan. He waved off a goal by Trevor Cheek that would have tied it at 4 with 6:26 left in the third period because he ruled Fuel goaltender Jake Hildebrand had been run into by Ewanyk, who had two assists after only one practice with the Komets.

Cheek, in his first game back from Tucson of the higher-level American Hockey League, atoned by forcing overtime with 34 seconds left in front of 7,516 fans, who saw him accept Kyle Thomas’ pass from behind the net and score from 25 feet out with goalie Garrett Bartus pulled for an extra attacker and a 5-on-3 power play.

The Komets (27-14-4), who have won five of their last six games, scored on 2 of 10 power plays and improved to 5-0-0 this season against Indy. The Fuel (14-29-4), which was 0 for 2 on power plays, has lost five in a row.

“We’ve been in these spots several times this year and, most of the time, we’ve been able to climb out of them,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets allowed Indy to take a 3-0 lead on its first six shots.

“I think we were generating chances the whole game, and there was the feeling that we could get back into it because we were getting our chances.”

Bartus, who had stopped 24 shots in the 6-4 victory Saturday that opened the home-and-home series, stopped 19 of 20 shots Friday in relief of Pat Nagle. Playing his second game since returning from a 37-game absence with a high ankle sprain, Nagle stopped 3 of 6 shots, allowing Josh Shalla to score on a 2-on-1 rush, Alex Wideman to score on a wraparound and Tyler Barnes to score off a rebound.

The Komets totaled 34 of the ensuing 41 shots, getting goals from Jason Binkley on a 40-foot power-play shot and Jamie Schaafsma off a rebound.

The Fuel regained a two-goal lead 1:32 into the third period, when Bryn Chyzyk netted a shot from the right circle at the end of a 2-on-2 rush, but Fort Wayne’s Curtis Leonard answered with a shot from the top of the left circle at 9:40.

“I give the team a lot of credit,” Graham said. “When (Indy) went up 4-2, that’s typically when a team might fold. You want to see how the team responds. But on the next shift, it was like it didn’t happen and we kept going back to work.”

The Komets play today at Cincinnati and Sunday at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

