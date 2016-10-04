65 years and going strong

The players took to the ice for the opening of training camp with two things on their minds – making the team and then winning a championship – but it’s the same in every city in professional hockey.

What makes Fort Wayne unique is the history: Monday marked the 65th time the Komets have opened training camp at Memorial Coliseum.

“This is our 65th year and that’s a great testament to the people and the players who have come before us,” team president Michael Franke said, before pointing to a smiling George Drysdale, the Komets’ first captain in 1952.

Only two other minor-league cities have annually had hockey longer than Fort Wayne – Hershey, Pennsylvania, starting in 1938 and Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1940 – and there is always the expectation among the Komets’ fans that they win.

This season is no exception, considering the Komets captured a division title and won two playoff series before falling to the eventual-champion Allen Americans in the Western Conference finals last season.

“We have unfinished business,” forward Mike Embach said, echoing a theme that permeated the arena.

The Komets’ roster has 15 players from last season, including captain Jamie Schaafsma, team MVP Shawn Szydlowski, goaltender Pat Nagle and enforcer Cody Sol, though nine players were absent Monday because they were trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League.

“It’s exciting to be back and exciting to see all the guys, to know it’s October and it’s hockey season,” forward Garrett Thompson said. “Just every year around this time, you get the itch. Getting here and seeing the guys, and getting in the locker room and getting our gear ready, it’s exciting for everyone.”

Sporting a 32-man roster that has more size than last season – there are 18 players 6-foot-1 or taller – coach Gary Graham wants to see a lot of competition before the Oct. 14 regular-season opener at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards.

There will be three preseason games for players to prove themselves: Friday at the Coliseum against the Indy Fuel, Saturday in Indianapolis and next Monday at the Coliseum against the Brampton Beast. With the Komets no longer affiliated with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, they don’t bow to the will of anyone else when putting together their roster.

“Let’s not forget that if there are some bubble guys who don’t make the team, then we want to scout them and identify them if they’re going to their respective teams (in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League), so we know who they are and so they know what we’re all about,” said Graham, who will undoubtedly need players throughout the regular season because of injuries and call-ups.

“Obviously, we’ve seen over the last few years guys who have come into camp and we tend to bring those guys back because they know the systems and the terminology, they understand our culture. These guys that come in, they need to make a great first impression and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Komets, who were 40-23-9 last season, are trying to win their first championship since 2012 in the now-defunct Central Hockey League.

“We’re very excited and (having the nucleus back) is a testament to Fort Wayne, on and off the ice,” Nagle said. “We get great crowds and it’s a blast to play here. It shows with how many guys chose to come back here this season. It’s great to see so many familiar faces around the locker room.

“We have a lot of the core guys back from last year’s run who allowed us to be successful.”

