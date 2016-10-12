A declaration of independence

Conventional wisdom states a team in the ECHL cannot be successful without an NHL affiliation.

Theoretically, the types of players most successful in the ECHL – young, fast playmakers; big, hulking defensemen and thoroughbred goalies – are either already contracted to teams in the NHL or the Triple-A American Hockey League or so eager to get noticed that they will only sign with an ECHL team that has a direct pipeline to the top.

It’s that type of philosophy that had the Komets fleeing from their longtime model of being an independent team in 2012 into an affiliation with the Anaheim Ducks. After a disappointing affiliation with the Ducks, a year of independence, then two successful seasons under the direction of the Colorado Avalanche, the Komets are again an independent team.

One must wonder, can the Komets find the success they had as an independent team between 1999 and 2012 when they won five championships in the United, International and Central hockey leagues, where it wasn’t so much of a necessity? Or as the only ECHL team without a parent club, will they flounder? As I believe the 65-year-old Komets will reach the Kelly Cup finals in their fifth ECHL season, my opinion should be obvious.

Here are the reasons to believe the Komets will be OK as an independent team: The need for an affiliation is more perception than necessity; the Komets have proved adept at finding talent on their own; the Fort Wayne market is attractive to marquee free agents, and the timing this year was perfect because the Komets were able to retain players from last season, such as Will Weber and Gabriel Beaupre, who had been on expiring Avalanche contracts.

The downside is money. While the ECHL salary cap is $13,045 for the first month of the season, and $12,600 per week beyond that, ECHL teams have to pay only $525 per week for players contracted to NHL or AHL teams.

“The major drawback is on the salary cap. If you have an NHL- or AHL-contracted guy, you only have to pay so much, whereas our roster is full of ECHL-contracted guys,” Komets general manager David Franke said. “We have to fit everybody under the cap and that’s an ongoing process, day-to-day. It’s different, but the whole team is Fort Wayne Komets.”

The Komets reaped the affiliation rewards last season when they got NHL prospects Spencer Martin and Troy Bourke from the Avalanche. But an affiliation can be equally frustrating. Anaheim had promised the all sorts of prospects but it mostly took without giving.

Last season, when the Komets’ roster was so short-handed because of injuries and call-ups that they could barely field a legal lineup, San Antonio of the AHL called up players from Fort Wayne to sit in the stands. And of course, the parent teams don’t care as much about the Double-A team winning as their prospects playing, so the Avalanche wasn’t enthused that Martin was sitting in the postseason in favor of Pat Nagle, never mind that the Komets wouldn’t have made it to the Western finals without him.

There’s undoubtedly pressure on Fort Wayne to have an affiliation – the NHL would like each of its teams to have one affiliate in the AHL and one in the ECHL – and someday that will be the case. But the Komets, who have the highest attendance in the league, have always excelled at getting free agents, and this year they landed Brady Vail and Eric Hartzell. It’s also a misnomer to think players from an independent team can’t be called up.

Fans in Fort Wayne like winning more than being able to boast an NHL player once had a cup of coffee at the Coliseum, so they should be OK with the lack of an affiliation – so long as they don’t miss the playoffs. But don’t get used to this. Even Franke admitted this isn’t the long-term model; the Komets’ independence is only because the relationship with the Avalanche ended midway in the summer and they couldn’t find another partner.

“It will challenge us a little bit economically,” Franke said. “But talent-wise, we’ll be as good as we were last year.”

Justin A. Cohn is a writer for The Journal Gazette and has been covering sports in Fort Wayne since 1997. He can be reached by email jcohn@jg.net; phone, 461-8429; or fax 461-8648.