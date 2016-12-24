Beat-up Komets get beaten up

The Komets’ 6-1 loss Friday night to the Brampton Beast was the low point of the season so far. They can only hope that it doesn’t get any lower.

As a matter of full disclosure, the Komets’ lineup was decimated. Six players were out with injuries and one, Trevor Cheek, had been called up to the higher-level American Hockey League. But a lopsided performance transpired with the Beast scoring just as many first-period goals, four, as the Komets had shots in the opening 20 minutes in front of 7,009 spectators at Memorial Coliseum.

With goals from former Komets Brandon Marino and Chris Auger, along with Chris Leveille, Willie Corinn, David Vallorani and Brandon MacLean, the Beast outshot the Komets 38-12. Fort Wayne didn’t tally a shot on goal in the first 7 minutes of the first period or the first 16 of the third. The Komets’ previous shot-total low this season had been 18.

“I think our inability to be flexible in the game plan really hurt us. We kept trying to do the same things that weren’t working,” said coach Gary Graham, whose Komets (16-8-3) had been on a 7-2-1 surge. “For whatever reason, the mental side of the game was really frustrating tonight. … There’s no excuses to playing like that. For whatever reason, tonight, that team that we faced was on in all three phases and we were off in all three phases.”

About the only good news for the Komets was that Mike Embach scored in a second straight game, after he had totaled only one goal in his previous 14. But after he tied it at 1 at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, with the Komets short-handed 16:00 into the first period, it took the Beast only one shot and 28 seconds to answer with a goal by Auger off a redirection.

That started a run of three goals on four shots by the Beast (17-8-3), which has won four in a row and nine of its last 10. Brampton’s coach, Colin Chaulk, is now 4-2-0 against his former team, including a 2-0-0 mark this season.

“Our message tonight was patience. We are playing on back-to-back nights, and were traveling from Indianapolis last night, and we needed to be patient. We were trying to design on counter attacks and it worked tonight,” said Chaulk, whose team has also endured the losses of key players such as Mike Vernace, Jeremie Blain and Justin Baker.

The latest additions to Fort Wayne’s injured list were Garrett Thompson (lower body) and Will Weber (groin). They joined Cody Sol (knee), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), Taylor Crunk (ankle) and goalie Pat Nagle (ankle). Sol and Thompson are probably in the worst shape, weeks from returning.

The Komets, who have played consecutive games with only five defensemen, yanked goalie Garrett Bartus in the first period with 18 saves on 22 shots. Eric Hartzell stopped 14 of 16 in relief.

“We had some times where guys were either overthinking or overshooting, for whatever reason, and it was the mental side. There was something off with the group tonight,” said Graham, whose team plays host to the Indy Fuel on Tuesday.

