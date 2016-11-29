Cheek's plan for call up: Help K's

Surely, the scouts from the NHL and American Hockey League have taken note of what forward Trevor Cheek is doing for the Komets. He’s just 23, has shown the capability to perform at the AHL level and is averaging a point per game.

But Cheek doesn’t really care who’s watching, when they’re doing it and what they expect him to show on Memorial Coliseum ice.

“I don’t honestly care too much about that sort of stuff,” said Cheek, who has four goals and 10 points in 10 games this season.

The way he sees it – and isn’t this a coach’s dream? – Cheek wants to do whatever it takes to help the Komets win and, by doing so, eventually his call up will come.

“I want to get wins down here and with the team’s success, I’ll have individual success. So hopefully we can keep winning,” Cheek said.

The Komets are 9-5-2 heading into Friday’s game at Memorial Coliseum against the Missouri Mavericks (8-8-1).

While the Komets are coming off their roughest weekend of the season, losing 7-1 at Toledo, and 6-2 to the visiting Quad City Mallards, they did so without injured players Pat Nagle, Gabriel Beaupre, Bobby Shea and Taylor Crunk. At .625, the Komets have the sixth-best winning percentage among the Western Conference’s 14 teams.

Cheek split last season between Fort Wayne and San Antonio of the AHL, totaling four goals and nine points in 34 games with the Rampage and 17 goals with 25 points in 28 games for the Komets. In the playoffs, he had five goals and 13 points in 16 games.

As the Komets’ affiliation with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche ended over the summer, so did Cheek’s contract with the Avalanche. Despite having the chance to sign elsewhere, he chose to return to Fort Wayne, now without an affiliation.

“There are a lot of guys back from last year. That’s part of the reason I re-signed here,” said Cheek, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. “It was a great group last year, and it would be easy to just jump right back in, which is a big reason why I’ve had a good start. I was just really comfortable coming here.”

Cheek went to training camp with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and made the team, though he never got into a game before being reassigned to Fort Wayne on Nov. 1. In his first four games back, he had two goals and seven points.

“I’m just building off last season and obviously it helps to play with really good players like (Shawn Szydlowski) and (Garrett Thompson), everybody on this team,” said Cheek, who set up one of the season’s most beautiful goals Nov. 18 against Quad City.

Cheek attacked the net on the left side but didn’t get a good opportunity to shoot, then began to circle the back of the net before sending a no-look pass behind his back to the slot, where defenseman Jason Binkley smacked it in.

“I heard him calling for it,” Cheek said. “I didn’t know necessarily where he was exactly, but I knew he was going to the net. I just thought I’d throw it out there for him and it worked out nicely.”

The Komets have plenty of playmakers – Kyle Thomas leads the team in goals (nine) and points (19) – but Cheek could have the most raw talent. So fans are surely wary that he could get called back to the AHL, good as that would be for him.

“I just went into (Tucson) trying my best to make the team there. I stuck there for a bit, so it was good,” Cheek said. “But I’m just coming back here and trying to do as well as I can, and hopefully I can get back up there.”

jcohn@jg.net